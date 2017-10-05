Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.44 percent, or 479.88 points, to open at 110,715.29 points on Friday.

Among all sector indices, the textile leather index posted the best performance, up 2.45 percent.

The BIST banking and holding indices increased by 0.64 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 110.235,41, up 0.90 percent, with a 7.4 billion-Turkish lira (nearly $1.8 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 4.0960 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday. It was 4.0910 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate increased to 5.0510, compared with Thursday's close of 5.0390.

The price of Brent oil was $71.88 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday.