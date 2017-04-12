Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 13 April 2018 Friday
Africa
10:36, 13 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Over 1,000 children abducted by Boko Haram since 2013
Over 1,000 children abducted by Boko Haram since 2013

UNICEF says Boko Haram militants continue to target children

World Bulletin / News Desk

Boko Haram militants have continued to target children in campaigns of violence that have seen over a thousand children abducted and millions of others displaced in Nigeria’s northeast, UNICEF said on Friday. 

In a statement ahead of Saturday’s four-year anniversary of the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok, UNICEF said the militants have upped the attacks on children with devastating effects on their education and future.

At least 112 of the girls remain in Boko Haram captivity. On Feb. 19, the militants again staged another mass kidnapping of some 112 schoolgirls and a boy in the northeastern town of Dapchi in Yobe state. All but one of the Dapchi children have been freed through backdoor negotiations. 

“The four-year anniversary of the Chibok abduction reminds us that children in northeastern Nigeria continue to come under attack on a shocking scale,” the statement quoted UNICEF representative in Nigeria Mohamed Malick Fall as saying. 

“They are consistently targeted and exposed to brutal violence in their homes, schools and public places.”

The agency said the recent attack on a school in Dapchi in which five of the girls lost their lives was just the latest indication that there are few safe spaces left for children in the northeast. 

“These repeated attacks against children in schools are unconscionable,” said Fall. “Children have the right to education and protection, and the classroom must be a place where they are safe from harm.”

On Saturday, the #BringBackOurGirls movement is to hold an anniversary lecture in the capital Abuja. The lecture is titled "Towards a just and good society: Renewing our commitment to the girl child in Nigeria".

Since the conflict started in northeastern Nigeria nearly nine years ago, at least 2,295 teachers have been killed and more than 1,400 schools have been destroyed. Most of these schools have not reopened because of extensive damage or ongoing insecurity. 



Related children Boko Haram nigeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing

Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead

News

Nigerian vice president to testify over alleged fraud
Nigerian vice president to testify over alleged fraud

Buhari's re-election bid kicks off Nigeria's presidential race
Buhari's re-election bid kicks off Nigeria's presidential race

Police confirm 10 killed in central Nigeria
Police confirm 10 killed in central Nigeria

Dozens killed in Nigeria clash
Dozens killed in Nigeria clash

18 killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria
18 killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

Shell, ENI accused of negligence over Nigeria oil spills
Shell ENI accused of negligence over Nigeria oil spills

UNICEF: 180 million children face bleak prospects
UNICEF 180 million children face bleak prospects

Syrian children need a common curriculum: Experts
Syrian children need a common curriculum Experts

350,000 children trapped in west Mosul
350 000 children trapped in west Mosul

Backlash after UK limits child refugee scheme
Backlash after UK limits child refugee scheme

Children reclaim their school after ISIL in Iraq
Children reclaim their school after ISIL in Iraq

UNICEF: Nearly 50 million children 'uprooted' worldwide
UNICEF Nearly 50 million children 'uprooted' worldwide

Boko Haram commander gets 60 years for terrorism
Boko Haram commander gets 60 years for terrorism

UN launches appeal for over 200,000 displaced by Boko Haram
UN launches appeal for over 200 000 displaced by Boko

Boko Haram 'forced' 135 children into suicide bombings
Boko Haram 'forced' 135 children into suicide bombings

Nigerian army frees 387 Cameroonians from Boko Haram
Nigerian army frees 387 Cameroonians from Boko Haram

Nigeria resumes secret trial of Boko Haram suspects
Nigeria resumes secret trial of Boko Haram suspects






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 