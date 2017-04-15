10:53, 13 April 2018 Friday

German police shoot dead man in bakery rampage

World Bulletin / News Desk

German police said they shot dead a man who went on a violent rampage in a bakery early Friday.

As police arrived on the scene, the man, who was not identified by authorities, flung stones at the officers.

Police subsequently opened fire, killing the man.

His motives, as well as the circumstances of the attack are as yet unclear, added authorities.