17:01, 13 April 2018 Friday
Europe
Update: 12:34, 13 April 2018 Friday

Russia asks US to solve problems at 'negotiating table'
Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow does not want to escalate the conflict

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman on Thursday urged Moscow and Washington to solve their differences at the negotiating table.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital, Maria Zaharova condemned the threats from U.S. President Donald Trump aimed not only at Syria but also Russia.

"If there are problems, they must be solved at the negotiating table," she said.

"No one has empowered western leaders to take the role of a global policeman and simultaneously of investigators, attorneys, judges, and executioners."

She added that Russia did not want to escalate any conflict, adding that it was easy to begin a conflict but difficult to end it.

On Wednesday, Trump warned Russia to brace for U.S. engagement in Syria, after a suspected chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta's Douma killed dozens.

 

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis later said that Washington was still analyzing intelligence related to Saturday’s suspected chemical weapons attack.

In response to the Trump's threat, Russian warships reportedly left the Syrian port in Tartus in order to repel a possible attack.

 

 


