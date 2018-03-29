Turkish, Greek PMs discuss jet fighter crash

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkey's prime minister on Thursday conveyed his condolences to his Greek counterpart over the death of a fighter pilot when his jet crashed into the Aegean Sea.
According to a Prime Ministry statement, Turkey's Binali Yildirim spoke with Alexis Tsipras on the phone about the accident as well as bilateral relations.
Yildirim expressed his condolences over the Greek jet fighter crash on behalf of himself and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the ministry.
The duo agreed to keep communication channels open to discuss current issues properly in the coming days. Yildirim and Tsipras also agreed to maintain close dialogue and focus on a positive agenda for Turkish-Greek relations.
Yildirim and Tsipras further vowed to approach issues in a constructive matter.
Earlier Thursday, Greece's Defense Ministry said a Mirage 2000-5 aircraft went down northeast of Skyros Island around 12:15 local time (0915GMT), killing the pilot.
Binali Yildirim's remarks follow Twitter debate over potential US military action in Syria after chemical attack
Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States conveys good wishes to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as Azerbaijan’s president
Many Syrian refugees seeking to return to Turkey amid new barriers to family reunification for thousands
Terrorists neutralized in retaliation for harassment fire on a border post in Sanliurfa province, on the Syrian frontier
Turkish Premier Yildirim conveys condolences to Greek counterpart over death of pilot in jet fighter crash
Police conduct raids in 34 provinces to apprehend suspects
On Saturday, Douma, a Damascus suburb, was hit by a suspected chemical attack
Turkey demands the removal of Assad's regime from Syria and the disposal of all terror groups to set up the peace in the country.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks come after Trump warned Russia to brace for US military engagement in Syria
Suspects have been accused of being linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup
Call comes after U.S. president warns Moscow to brace for military engagement following chemical attack
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria
This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 1.32 percent or 1,459.50 points at Wednesday's close
Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag underlines the importance of political solution in Syria
Mevlut Cavusoglu extends condolences after plane transporting dozens of troops crashed, killing over 250