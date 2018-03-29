Turkish, Greek PMs discuss jet fighter crash

Turkey's prime minister on Thursday conveyed his condolences to his Greek counterpart over the death of a fighter pilot when his jet crashed into the Aegean Sea.

According to a Prime Ministry statement, Turkey's Binali Yildirim spoke with Alexis Tsipras on the phone about the accident as well as bilateral relations.

Yildirim expressed his condolences over the Greek jet fighter crash on behalf of himself and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the ministry.

The duo agreed to keep communication channels open to discuss current issues properly in the coming days. Yildirim and Tsipras also agreed to maintain close dialogue and focus on a positive agenda for Turkish-Greek relations.

Yildirim and Tsipras further vowed to approach issues in a constructive matter.

Earlier Thursday, Greece's Defense Ministry said a Mirage 2000-5 aircraft went down northeast of Skyros Island around 12:15 local time (0915GMT), killing the pilot.