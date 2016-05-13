Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 13 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 12:59, 13 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish army neutralizes 3 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists
Turkish army neutralizes 3 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in retaliation for harassment fire on a border post in Sanliurfa province, on the Syrian frontier

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish army "neutralized" three PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists in response to terrorist harassment fire on a border post in southeastern Turkey on the Syrian frontier, according to the Turkish General Staff.

The terrorists were neutralized after the PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists commenced cross-border harassment fire on a border post in Akcale, in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, a statement from the military said, without giving further details.

The military generally uses the term "neutralize" to signify that the targets have been killed.

The counter-attack was carried out in line with Turkey's right to self-defense, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people. 

The PYD/YPG are Syrian branches of the terrorist PKK and the focus of Turkey's successful counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, near the border with Turkey.



Related turkish army
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish PM urges US Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

Binali Yildirim's remarks follow Twitter debate over potential US military action in Syria after chemical attack
Turkic Council congratulates Azerbaijani president
Turkic Council congratulates Azerbaijani president

Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States conveys good wishes to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as Azerbaijan’s president
Syrian refugees in Germany returning to Turkey
Syrian refugees in Germany returning to Turkey

Many Syrian refugees seeking to return to Turkey amid new barriers to family reunification for thousands 
Turkish army neutralizes 3 PKK PYD-YPG terrorists
Turkish army neutralizes 3 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in retaliation for harassment fire on a border post in Sanliurfa province, on the Syrian frontier
Turkish Greek PMs discuss jet fighter crash
Turkish, Greek PMs discuss jet fighter crash

Turkish Premier Yildirim conveys condolences to Greek counterpart over death of pilot in jet fighter crash
Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers
Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers

Police conduct raids in 34 provinces to apprehend suspects
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria

On Saturday, Douma, a Damascus suburb, was hit by a suspected chemical attack
Turkey 'Assad regime must go'
Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'

Turkey demands the removal of Assad's regime from Syria and the disposal of all terror groups to set up the peace in the country.
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks come after Trump warned Russia to brace for US military engagement in Syria
Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects
Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects

Suspects have been accused of being linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup
Erdogan Trump discuss Syria in phone call
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria in phone call

Call comes after U.S. president warns Moscow to brace for military engagement following chemical attack
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says  
Turkish stocks go down at close
Turkish stocks go down at close

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 1.32 percent or 1,459.50 points at Wednesday's close
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag underlines the importance of political solution in Syria
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

Mevlut Cavusoglu extends condolences after plane transporting dozens of troops crashed, killing over 250

News

Turkish army provides health services in Syria's Afrin
Turkish army provides health services in Syria's Afrin

Turkish army establishes bases in N. Iraq
Turkish army establishes bases in N Iraq

Turkish army 'neutralizes' 23 YPG/PKK terrorists
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 23 YPG PKK terrorists

Turkish army, FSA liberate 4 more villages in Afrin
Turkish army FSA liberate 4 more villages in Afrin

Turkish army, FSA liberate 1 more village in NW Syria
Turkish army FSA liberate 1 more village in NW Syria

Turkish army hits terror convoy, shields civilian one
Turkish army hits terror convoy shields civilian one






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 