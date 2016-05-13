Turkish army neutralizes 3 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk
The terrorists were neutralized after the PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists commenced cross-border harassment fire on a border post in Akcale, in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, a statement from the military said, without giving further details.
The military generally uses the term "neutralize" to signify that the targets have been killed.
The counter-attack was carried out in line with Turkey's right to self-defense, it added.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.
The PYD/YPG are Syrian branches of the terrorist PKK and the focus of Turkey's successful counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, near the border with Turkey.
