Syrian refugees in Germany returning to Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A growing number of Syrian refugees in Germany are seeking to return to Turkey as new German legislation introduced new barriers to family reunification, local media reported on Thursday.

The German government recently imposed stricter measures to curb family reunification for Syrian refugees, many of whom were granted “subsidiary protection.”

Public television ARD reported that its correspondents documented the journey of several Syrian refugees who sought to return to Turkey by paying hundreds of euros to human smugglers.

They wanted to return to Turkey, as they couldn’t get permission from German authorities to bring their family members who fled to Turkey after the Syrian civil war broke out, the report said.

The EU’s largest economy has accepted more than 700,000 Syrian refugees since 2015, but amid domestic political pressure, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government introduced barriers to family reunification.

They decided to impose a cap of 1,000 people per month who can come to Germany for family reunification.

Family reunification was a hot issue in last year’s elections after media reported that around 390,000 refugees could apply for this right and bring their spouses and minor children to Germany.

The far-right, Islamophobic Alternative for Germany (AfD) alleged that family reunification was an "incalculable risk” for the country, and called for severe restrictions.