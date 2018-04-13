Xenophobia in Europe changed into Islamophobia’

World Bulletin / News Desk
“The xenophobia, Turkophobia in Europe in the past has changed shape and shifted into Islamophobia today,” Omer Serdar told reporters in the German city of Cologne, during his visit to Turkish non-governmental groups in the city.
Serdar blamed the “so-called Muslim” terror organization for the rising Islamophobia in Europe, decrying Islamophobia as a “threat to world peace”.
As for a solution, Serdar said: “We think that especially the governments and the administrations here should address this problem seriously and solemnly.”
“Politicians, in particular, should act quite responsibly in what they say,” he added.
Ihsan Oner, head of the Union of Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations in Europe, also told reporters that Muslims are alienated in European society due to their beliefs and identities.
Head of Turkish parliament's Human Rights Committee also called Islamophobia a ‘threat to world peace’
Islamophobia in Europe and the U.S. is being used as a political project by right-wing politicians, says leading scholar
Mehmet Gormez, former head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, also speaks at international conference
‘Islamophobia is no longer is restricted to where there are Muslim minorities’ says Salman Sayyid of the University of Leeds
Imam was attacked after he was on his way back home after leading night prayer at mosque
Mosque belonging to Muslim-Turkish association ATB firebombed in Hessen province
Racist graffiti, swastika symbol have been used to deface walls of Stockholm mosque
Islamophobic hate group had planted crosses on construction site for mosque in eastern Netherlands
Arrests came after women filmed themselves and their children spouting hate speech while breaking into mosque
Islamophobic group planted 23 crosses on mosque site on Saturday
1 day after threat by PYD/PKK sympathizers, Berlin mosque of Turkish community firebombed, latest in string of attacks
At least 950 Muslims and Muslim institutions were attacked in 2017, according to official figures
Report by Citizens' Platform Against Islamophobia says 51 percent of incidents recorded in Catalonia
President Donald Trump's effort to curtail immigration ' unconstitutionally tainted with animus toward Islam', court says
Unknown assailant tries to burn down mosque in Drachten town