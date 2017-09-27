Worldbulletin News

Today in History April 13
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1598   The Edict of Nantes grants political rights to French Huguenots.
1775   Lord North extends the New England Restraining Act to South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. The act forbids trade with any country other than Britain and Ireland.
1861   After 34 hours of bombardment, Union-held Fort Sumter surrenders to Confederates.
1864   Union forces under Gen. Sherman begin their devastating march through Georgia.
1902   J.C. Penny opens his first store in Kemmerer, Wyoming.
1919   British forces kill hundreds of Indian nationalists in the Amritsar Massacre.
1933   The first flight over Mount Everest is completed by Lord Clydesdale.
1941   German troops capture Belgrade, Yugoslavia.
1943   Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicates the Jefferson Memorial.
1945   Vienna falls to Soviet troops.
1960   The first navigational satellite is launched into Earth's orbit.
1961   The U.N. General Assembly condemns South Africa because of apartheid.
1964   Sidney Poitier becomes the first black individual to win an Oscar for best actor.
1970   An oxygen tank explodes on Apollo 13, preventing a planned moon landing and jeopardizing the lives of the three-man crew.
1976   The U.S. Federal Reserve begins issuing $2 bicentennial notes.
1979   The world's longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.


