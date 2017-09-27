Today in History April 13

|1598
|The Edict of Nantes grants political rights to French Huguenots.
|1775
|Lord North extends the New England Restraining Act to South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. The act forbids trade with any country other than Britain and Ireland.
|1861
|After 34 hours of bombardment, Union-held Fort Sumter surrenders to Confederates.
|1864
|Union forces under Gen. Sherman begin their devastating march through Georgia.
|1902
|J.C. Penny opens his first store in Kemmerer, Wyoming.
|1919
|British forces kill hundreds of Indian nationalists in the Amritsar Massacre.
|1933
|The first flight over Mount Everest is completed by Lord Clydesdale.
|1941
|German troops capture Belgrade, Yugoslavia.
|1943
|Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicates the Jefferson Memorial.
|1945
|Vienna falls to Soviet troops.
|1960
|The first navigational satellite is launched into Earth's orbit.
|1961
|The U.N. General Assembly condemns South Africa because of apartheid.
|1964
|Sidney Poitier becomes the first black individual to win an Oscar for best actor.
|1970
|An oxygen tank explodes on Apollo 13, preventing a planned moon landing and jeopardizing the lives of the three-man crew.
|1976
|The U.S. Federal Reserve begins issuing $2 bicentennial notes.
|1979
|The world's longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis lost their lives in armed attacks by Armenia in 1918
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.