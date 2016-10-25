UK to work with US, France on Douma response

World Bulletin / News Desk
The statement came following a Cabinet meeting summoned by Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the options of a response to the Assad regime, which is believed to be behind last Saturday’s deadly attack.
"This afternoon Cabinet met and received an update on the attack against innocent civilians in Douma, Syria, on Saturday,” the statement said.
"The Prime Minister said it was a shocking and barbaric act which killed up to 75 people, including children, in the most appalling and inhumane way,” it said.
The statement added that the Cabinet members “agreed that the Assad regime has a track record of the use of chemical weapons and it is highly likely that the regime is responsible for Saturday's attack.”
"The Prime Minister said it was a further example of the erosion of international law in relation to the use of chemical weapons, which was deeply concerning to us all,” it said.
The Cabinet also “agreed it was vital that the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged.”
"Cabinet agreed on the need to take action to alleviate humanitarian distress and to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime,” it warned.
“Prime Minister should continue to work with allies in the United States and France to coordinate an international response," the meeting also concluded, according to the statement.
