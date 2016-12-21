Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:00, 13 April 2018 Friday
Africa
Update: 14:47, 13 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Nigerian vice president to testify over alleged fraud
Nigerian vice president to testify over alleged fraud

Parliament is investigating alleged mismanagement and fraud in the National Emergency Management Agency

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigeria’s vice president is to testify before a parliamentary committee probing alleged fraudulent transactions and the unlawful suspension of some officers from the country's relief agency. 

The parliament is currently investigating alleged mismanagement and fraud in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), whose head Mustapha Maihaja is also being investigated.

Ali Isa, deputy chair of the House of Representatives committee on emergency and disaster management, told a public hearing in the capital Abuja that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would appear before the committee to explain his roles in how six officials who opposed “certain fraudulent practices” in the agency were “unlawfully suspended.” 

Osinbajo is the chairman of the agency's governing council, which the parliament heard was behind the “unlawful suspension.” 

The officials were alleged to have raised issues with how multimillion-dollar contracts were awarded without due process. There were also allegations that relief materials meant for millions of victims of Boko Haram violence were being diverted. 

Isa said Ibrahim Magu, the head of the country's anti-graft agency, and his customs counterpart Hameed Ali will testify in the matter. 

The committee said Magu would give testimony on a report of the anti-graft agency on the suspended officials while the customs chief would clear the air on purported “irregularities” in the importation of 6,776 metric tons of rice the Chinese government donated for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency. 

Nigeria’s relief agency has long been dogged by corruption allegations. Last year, secretary to the government Babachir Lawal was sacked after a parliamentary committee report indicted him in contract fraud tied to the welfare of the Boko Haram victims.

 



Related nigeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing

Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead

News

Over 1,000 children abducted by Boko Haram since 2013
Over 1 000 children abducted by Boko Haram since 2013

Buhari's re-election bid kicks off Nigeria's presidential race
Buhari's re-election bid kicks off Nigeria's presidential race

Police confirm 10 killed in central Nigeria
Police confirm 10 killed in central Nigeria

Dozens killed in Nigeria clash
Dozens killed in Nigeria clash

18 killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria
18 killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

Shell, ENI accused of negligence over Nigeria oil spills
Shell ENI accused of negligence over Nigeria oil spills






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 