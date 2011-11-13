Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February

World Bulletin / News Desk
TurkStat data revealed that the amount of collected milk reached 809,327 tons in the second month of this year, up from a 702,784-ton production in February, 2017.
"Drinking milk production by integrated dairies became 154,770 tons in February and increased by 14.6 percent when compared to the same month of the previous year," the institute said.
Official data showed that cheese production from cow’s milk amounted to 56,291 tons -- a 15.2 percent yearly increase -- while cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk rose by 124.2 percent to 2,287 tons.
"Yoghurt production became 90,169 tons in February and increased by 7.5 percent when compared to same month of the previous year," TurkStat said, adding that the production of ayran -- a drink made of yoghurt and water popular in Turkey -- climbed by 8.7 percent to 54,502 tons.
Last year, around 9.1 million tons of cow milk were collected in Turkey while over 1.5 million tons of drinking milk production was recorded. The country's exports of dairy products and eggs amounted to $711.5 million while imports stood at $126.4 million in 2017.
