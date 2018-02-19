Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 13 April 2018 Friday
Africa
Update: 11:55, 13 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Gambian president’s ex-party wins local elections
Gambian president’s ex-party wins local elections

Despite low voter turnout, this year’s election has seen an unprecedented rise in participation

World Bulletin / News Desk

The former party of President Adama Barrow, the United Democratic Party, has swept the local government elections, winning 62 of the 120 seats contested for.

The Gambia Democratic Congress Party, led by Mamma Kandeh, a former ally of ex-President Yahya Jammeh, has come second with 23 seats.

The party of the former ruler Jammeh, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, has surprisingly won only 18 seats. This is a hard fall from their performance in the previous elections, in which they had won all the councilor seats. 

Adama Barrow resigned from the UDP to run as an independent candidate for the coalition that had dethroned the former dictator Yahya Jammeh.

“The election was done fairly and transparently,” said Alieu Momar Njai, the election chairman.

This is the second election after the fall of the former ruler. The UDP had won the majority of the seats in the country’s parliamentary election in April 2016 as well.

Despite the low voter turnout, this year’s election has seen an unprecedented rise in participation with 409 candidates from eight different political parties in addition to the independents.

The council elections is seen as a test for parties ahead of the country’s mayoral elections slated for May 12. 


Related Gambia local election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing

Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead

News

Gambians protest alleged pollution from Chinese plant
Gambians protest alleged pollution from Chinese plant

Gambian leader Barrow vows to cut state expenditures
Gambian leader Barrow vows to cut state expenditures

Gambia president invites Turkish investors
Gambia president invites Turkish investors

Gambia talking to Equatorial Guinea over exiled leader
Gambia talking to Equatorial Guinea over exiled leader

Gambian leader appoints cousin as interior minister
Gambian leader appoints cousin as interior minister

Gambia president struggles with economic growth in 2017
Gambia president struggles with economic growth in 2017






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 