17:00, 13 April 2018 Friday
Update: 15:13, 13 April 2018 Friday

Turkic Council congratulates Azerbaijani president
Turkic Council congratulates Azerbaijani president

Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States conveys good wishes to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as Azerbaijan’s president

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States on Friday congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as Azerbaijan's president.

In a message, the council’s Secretary General Ramil Hasanov said: “I extend sincere congratulations on the victory of the incumbent President Ilham Aliyev in the Presidential Election of the Republic of Azerbaijan that was held on 11 April 2018.”

“I would like to send my best wishes for the convincing victory of the President Ilham Aliyev in the recent election – the embodiment of his high political authority and testament of the merits recognition in establishing a paramount foreign policy and undertaking unprecedented socio-economic reforms in the country,” Hasanov said.

“The Turkic World highly appreciates the endeavors of the President Ilham Aliyev to enhance the integration of the Turkic peoples and strengthen the existing brotherly relations among the Turkic Speaking States,” he added.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established with the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement on Oct. 3, 2009, a date marked as the Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Day.

The intergovernmental organization aims to promote cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.



