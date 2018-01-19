Worldbulletin News

Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

Binali Yildirim's remarks follow Twitter debate over potential US military action in Syria after chemical attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s prime minister on Friday urged the U.S. and Russia to avoid initiatives that would "complicate" an already volatile situation in Syria.

"The region has already been paying a great price for civil war and migration. We advise our friends to steer clear of initiatives that would make things even more complicated,” Binali Yildirim told reporters following Friday prayers in the capital Ankara.

Yildirim’s remarks followed dueling remarks by the U.S. and Russia sparked by a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Yildirim also stressed that the use of chemical weapons is unforgivable.

"The use of chemical weapons, the murder of innocent people, children, will never have a forgivable side, it is shameful," he said.

The Assad regime has been blamed for a chemical attack Saturday night in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta, killing 78 civilians and injuring hundreds of others, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency,

Yildirim said that those who are responsible for the chemical attack will “pay the price,” but without harming the efforts of Turkey, Russia, and Iran to build lasting peace in the region.

On April 4, Turkey hosted a tripartite summit on Syria where Turkish, Russian, and Iranian leaders agreed to fight separatism in Syria and also stressed the need for more humanitarian assistance.



