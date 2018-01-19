Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s prime minister on Friday urged the U.S. and Russia to avoid initiatives that would "complicate" an already volatile situation in Syria.
"The region has already been paying a great price for civil war and migration. We advise our friends to steer clear of initiatives that would make things even more complicated,” Binali Yildirim told reporters following Friday prayers in the capital Ankara.
Yildirim’s remarks followed dueling remarks by the U.S. and Russia sparked by a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Yildirim also stressed that the use of chemical weapons is unforgivable.
"The use of chemical weapons, the murder of innocent people, children, will never have a forgivable side, it is shameful," he said.
The Assad regime has been blamed for a chemical attack Saturday night in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta, killing 78 civilians and injuring hundreds of others, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency,
Yildirim said that those who are responsible for the chemical attack will “pay the price,” but without harming the efforts of Turkey, Russia, and Iran to build lasting peace in the region.
On April 4, Turkey hosted a tripartite summit on Syria where Turkish, Russian, and Iranian leaders agreed to fight separatism in Syria and also stressed the need for more humanitarian assistance.
Binali Yildirim's remarks follow Twitter debate over potential US military action in Syria after chemical attack
Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States conveys good wishes to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as Azerbaijan’s president
Many Syrian refugees seeking to return to Turkey amid new barriers to family reunification for thousands
Terrorists neutralized in retaliation for harassment fire on a border post in Sanliurfa province, on the Syrian frontier
Turkish Premier Yildirim conveys condolences to Greek counterpart over death of pilot in jet fighter crash
Police conduct raids in 34 provinces to apprehend suspects
On Saturday, Douma, a Damascus suburb, was hit by a suspected chemical attack
Turkey demands the removal of Assad's regime from Syria and the disposal of all terror groups to set up the peace in the country.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks come after Trump warned Russia to brace for US military engagement in Syria
Suspects have been accused of being linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup
Call comes after U.S. president warns Moscow to brace for military engagement following chemical attack
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria
This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 1.32 percent or 1,459.50 points at Wednesday's close
Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag underlines the importance of political solution in Syria
Mevlut Cavusoglu extends condolences after plane transporting dozens of troops crashed, killing over 250