Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:00, 13 April 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 15:45, 13 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities

Bank approves $91.54M loan within sustainable cities project to back Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya and Mugla

World Bulletin / News Desk

The World Bank's board of executive directors approved on Thursday a $91.54 million loan for the sustainable cities project in Turkey, according to the bank's announcement.

"This is the second project in a series of projects under the program for sustainable cities, which aims to improve the economic, financial, environmental, and social sustainability of Turkish cities by enabling interested municipalities to access financing for their investments and to deliver improved services to their citizens," the bank said.

According to the statement, the first sustainable cities project valued at $132.7 million was approved on December 20, 2016.

"Today, more than 75 percent of Turkey's citizens live in cities, which have become strong drivers of economic growth," said Johannes Zutt, World Bank Country Director for Turkey.

"Although urban access to services has expanded significantly in the past few decades to meet the needs of this population, it remains challenging both to ensure the quality of services and their long-term financial and environmental sustainability," Zutt said.

He said the World Bank Group has a “long-standing engagement” in Turkey’s urban sector. “We are happy to continue helping Turkey's cities to expand and improve their service delivery through this second sustainable cities project."

According to the bank, the project will assist the Turkish resort cities of Antalya and Mugla through financing investments in infrastructure needed to meet service delivery requirements.

"The project thus supports the World Bank's objective under the maximizing finance for development approach through this public-private investment coordination platform," the bank said.

"The project is also consistent with the Turkish Government's 10th Development Plan (2014-2018), particularly its 'Livable Spaces/Sustainable Environment' pillar, which recognizes the challenges of rapid urbanization and maximizing its benefits for people and economy," it added.



Related world bank Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
EU sees 20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb
EU sees $20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb

In 2-month period EU’s exports of goods totaled $368.6B, while imports from rest of the world stood at $389.6B
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities

Bank approves $91.54M loan within sustainable cities project to back Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya and Mugla
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 800,000 tons  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0960
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index goes down 0.04 percent or 41.73 points in opening session
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike

Prospects of military action in Syria lifted oil prices but weighed on stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7 percent at 24,243.41 about 10 minutes into the session.
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples

Target for 2023 of 1,000 megawatts exceeds expectations while 2030 target revises up to about 4,000 megawatts  
Strike grounds 30 percent of Air France flights
Strike grounds 30 percent of Air France flights

Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.38 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1380
Brent oil price hits highest level since 2014
Brent oil price hits highest level since 2014

Tensions in Middle East push the benchmark to a daily gain of 3.5 pct
Facebook shares post biggest daily gain in 2 years
Facebook shares post biggest daily gain in 2 years

Company shares jump 4.5 pct on Tuesday
Turkish Straits at risk from oil and gas transit boom
Turkish Straits at risk from oil and gas transit boom

Growing oil and gas tanker traffic and outdated Montreux Convention risk Turkish Straits, Bosphorus Energy Club head says
Indonesia's Lion Air buying 50 Boeing 737's in 6 2
Indonesia's Lion Air buying 50 Boeing 737's in $6.2 bn deal

The new single-aisle plane is the latest incarnation of Boeing's 737 MAX series, which can accommodate between 130 and 230 passengers and fly up to 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 kilometres), the companies said in a statement.
Air France strikes cost company 170 million in losses
Air France strikes cost company €170 million in losses

Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24
French rail strikes have cost 100 million euros
French rail strikes have cost 100 million euros

Train drivers and other staff at the state-owned SNCF have vowed to continue walking off the job two days out of every five until at least June 28 unless the government backs down on its reforms.
Deutsche Bank stock surges as new boss takes reins
Deutsche Bank stock surges as new boss takes reins

Shares in Deutsche Bank added 3.0 percent to trade at 11.70 euros ($14.36) by 0945 local time (0745 GMT), making the bank the strongest performer in the DAX index of leading German shares.

News

Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

Turkic Council congratulates Azerbaijani president
Turkic Council congratulates Azerbaijani president

Xenophobia in Europe changed into Islamophobia’
Xenophobia in Europe changed into Islamophobia

Syrian refugees in Germany returning to Turkey
Syrian refugees in Germany returning to Turkey

Turkish, Greek PMs discuss jet fighter crash
Turkish Greek PMs discuss jet fighter crash

Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February

World Bank head warns Trump to be 'careful' on tariffs
World Bank head warns Trump to be 'careful' on tariffs

Global economy should do well until 2020: World Bank
Global economy should do well until 2020 World Bank

World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7 economic growth in Turkey

World Bank likely to revise up Turkey's growth forecast
World Bank likely to revise up Turkey's growth forecast

World Bank chief urges investment for economic recovery
World Bank chief urges investment for economic recovery

N. Korea tension a threat to Asian growth: World Bank
N Korea tension a threat to Asian growth World Bank






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 