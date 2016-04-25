Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday that Berlin is looking to step up its pressure on Russia over the Syria issue.
“The Russians are protecting Assad. We can’t go on like this. So we’re keeping up the political pressure on Russia and we would like to increase it further. Having Russia change its behavior is a must for solving the Syria issue," Heiko Maas told a joint press conference with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.
He said Germany is in touch with France on the chemical attack in the town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.
“Repeated and illegal use of chemical weapons should not be left unanswered,” Maas said.
Maas also said since the issue in Syria cannot be resolved without Russia, they have not cut off contact.
Last Satuday Assad regime forces struck targets in the Damascus suburb’s Douma district using a poisonous gas, according to the White Helmets civil defense.
On Feb. 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 which called for a month-long cease-fire in Syria, especially in Eastern Ghouta, to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Despite the resolution, the regime and its allies early this month launched a major ground offensive backed by Russian air power aimed at capturing opposition-held parts of Eastern Ghouta.
Home to some 400,000 people, the suburb has remained the target of a crippling regime siege for the last five years.
Earlier this month, a UN commission of inquiry released a report accusing the regime of committing war crimes in Eastern Ghouta, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians.
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says
A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead