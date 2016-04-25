Update: 16:22, 13 April 2018 Friday

Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday that Berlin is looking to step up its pressure on Russia over the Syria issue.

“The Russians are protecting Assad. We can’t go on like this. So we’re keeping up the political pressure on Russia and we would like to increase it further. Having Russia change its behavior is a must for solving the Syria issue," Heiko Maas told a joint press conference with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

He said Germany is in touch with France on the chemical attack in the town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.

“Repeated and illegal use of chemical weapons should not be left unanswered,” Maas said.

Maas also said since the issue in Syria cannot be resolved without Russia, they have not cut off contact.

Last Satuday Assad regime forces struck targets in the Damascus suburb’s Douma district using a poisonous gas, according to the White Helmets civil defense.

On Feb. 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 which called for a month-long cease-fire in Syria, especially in Eastern Ghouta, to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Despite the resolution, the regime and its allies early this month launched a major ground offensive backed by Russian air power aimed at capturing opposition-held parts of Eastern Ghouta.

Home to some 400,000 people, the suburb has remained the target of a crippling regime siege for the last five years.

Earlier this month, a UN commission of inquiry released a report accusing the regime of committing war crimes in Eastern Ghouta, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians.