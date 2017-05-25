Libya army official denies news of Haftar's replacement

World Bulletin / News Desk
Head of the Libyan General Staff Abdul Razek al-Nadori has denied reports that he was promoted to chief-of-staff (Libya’s highest military post), replacing General Khalifa Haftar, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in France.
Al-Nadori’s denial came in a Friday statement issued by Malik al-Sharif, a spokesman for the military governor of Libya’s eastern city of Marj.
The statement was issued shortly after news began circulating that al-Nadori had replaced Haftar as chief-of-staff after the latter had suffered a stroke.
“The head of the general staff of the armed forces [al-Nadori] has denied reports that a decision was issued appointing him as commander-in-chief of the armed forces,” the statement read.
According to a website affiliated with state-run French International Radio, Haftar is currently receiving medical treatment at a military training hospital on the outskirts of Paris.
“Libyan officials can no longer deny Haftar's deteriorating health condition,” the website reported.
On Thursday, Libyan officials told the Associated Press that Haftar’s health condition was “stable”.
One day earlier, French broadcaster France 24 had reported that Haftar had been taken to France for treatment after having lost consciousness while visiting Jordanian capital Amman.
Haftar had not made any public appearances recently, with the exception of a video released earlier this month in which he said his forces were about to capture Libya's eastern city of Derna.
