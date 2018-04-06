Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:48, 13 April 2018 Friday
Science&Technology
Update: 17:46, 13 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia
Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia

Telegram blocked when app makers decline to provide encryption key to Federal Security Service

World Bulletin / News Desk

In a dispute over access to messages to fight terrorism, a Russian court order blocked the messaging app Telegram on Friday.

The ruling by Moscow judge Yulia Smolina imposes restrictions on access to Telegram and stops providing technical support for message transmission in order to meet the requirements of Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.

The decision is effective immediately and will remain in force until Telegram developers provide the Russian Federal Security Service or FSB with an encryption key, she stated.

The FSB has claimed that international terrorist groups actively use Telegram's secret chats with high levels of encryption. The app was used to prepare the April 2017 St. Petersburg attack, the FSB added.

The FSB asked Telegram to provide the encryption key for decoding messages but it refused, saying users’ personal data is protected.



Related russia telegram
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia
Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia

Telegram blocked when app makers decline to provide encryption key to Federal Security Service
Facebook data leak increases to 87 million users
Facebook data leak increases to 87 million users

The company will tell users if their information were improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica
Islamic bank IDB officially launches 500M science fund
Islamic bank IDB officially launches $500M science fund

Fund to support scientists in finding solutions to challenges in Muslim World, Islamic Development Bank says in Tunis
Facebook needs 'a few years' to fix problems
Facebook needs 'a few years' to fix problems

Speaking to the news site Vox, Zuckerberg defended the company's business model and shot back at criticism of the social networking giant from Apple CEO Tim Cook last week.
Tesla says autopilot was engaged during fatal crash
Tesla says autopilot was engaged during fatal crash

A Tesla Model X collided with a highway barrier near the town of Mountain View in California on March 23, catching fire before it was struck by two other cars.
Microsoft reorganizes forms two major divisions
Microsoft reorganizes, forms two major divisions

Company establishing two new teams -- Experiences and Devices, and Cloud and AI  
Facebook announces new steps to protect users' privacy
Facebook announces new steps to protect users' privacy

The updates include improved access to Facebook's user settings and tools to easily search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook.
Facebook falls 6 percent amid US investigation
Facebook falls 6 percent amid US investigation

Social network giant has lost more than $100B in value loss since last week  
The longest flights in the world
The longest flights in the world

Qantas on Saturday launched the first non-stop passenger service linking Australia and Europe, with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner departing Perth for London on one of the longest flights in the world.
NASA says Arctic sea ice historically low in 2018
NASA says Arctic sea ice historically low in 2018

Lowest levels of wintertime sea ice on record occurred during past four years
Two NASA astronauts one cosmonaut head for ISS
Two NASA astronauts, one cosmonaut head for ISS

Three veteran space fliers launch successfully to join crew on space station in two days  
Canadian mathematician Langlands wins Abel Prize
Canadian mathematician Langlands wins Abel Prize

The so-called Langlands programme dates back to 1967, when the then-associate professor at Princeton University wrote a letter to renowned French mathematician Andre Weil outlining his new theory.
Facebook rocked by data breach scandal
Facebook rocked by data breach scandal

Calls for investigations came on both sides of the Atlantic after Facebook responded to explosive reports of misuse of its data by suspending the account of Cambridge Analytica, a British firm hired by Trump's 2016 campaign.
NASA study finds reduced emissions could save millions
NASA study finds reduced emissions could save millions

New research says reducing carbon emissions sooner could prevent 153 million premature deaths globally
Stephen Hawking scientist who stood up for Palestine
Stephen Hawking, scientist who stood up for Palestine

Theoretical physicist became an icon for Palestinians when he joined a boycott campaign against Israeli policy in 2013
Siemens' health unit set for market debut
Siemens' health unit set for market debut

Healthineers, one of Siemens' largest and most valuable divisions, supplies hospitals around the world with everything from X-ray and MRI machines to lab diagnostics gear and robotic arms used in the operating theatre.

News

Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria
Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria

Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

Russia asks US to solve problems at 'negotiating table'
Russia asks US to solve problems at 'negotiating table'

Russia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting
Russia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting

Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria

Russia resumes flights to Egypt
Russia resumes flights to Egypt

Russian regulator moves to block Telegram messaging app
Russian regulator moves to block Telegram messaging app

Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 