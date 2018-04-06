Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a dispute over access to messages to fight terrorism, a Russian court order blocked the messaging app Telegram on Friday.
The ruling by Moscow judge Yulia Smolina imposes restrictions on access to Telegram and stops providing technical support for message transmission in order to meet the requirements of Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.
The decision is effective immediately and will remain in force until Telegram developers provide the Russian Federal Security Service or FSB with an encryption key, she stated.
The FSB has claimed that international terrorist groups actively use Telegram's secret chats with high levels of encryption. The app was used to prepare the April 2017 St. Petersburg attack, the FSB added.
The FSB asked Telegram to provide the encryption key for decoding messages but it refused, saying users’ personal data is protected.
Telegram blocked when app makers decline to provide encryption key to Federal Security Service
The company will tell users if their information were improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica
Fund to support scientists in finding solutions to challenges in Muslim World, Islamic Development Bank says in Tunis
Speaking to the news site Vox, Zuckerberg defended the company's business model and shot back at criticism of the social networking giant from Apple CEO Tim Cook last week.
A Tesla Model X collided with a highway barrier near the town of Mountain View in California on March 23, catching fire before it was struck by two other cars.
Company establishing two new teams -- Experiences and Devices, and Cloud and AI
The updates include improved access to Facebook's user settings and tools to easily search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook.
Social network giant has lost more than $100B in value loss since last week
Qantas on Saturday launched the first non-stop passenger service linking Australia and Europe, with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner departing Perth for London on one of the longest flights in the world.
Lowest levels of wintertime sea ice on record occurred during past four years
Three veteran space fliers launch successfully to join crew on space station in two days
The so-called Langlands programme dates back to 1967, when the then-associate professor at Princeton University wrote a letter to renowned French mathematician Andre Weil outlining his new theory.
Calls for investigations came on both sides of the Atlantic after Facebook responded to explosive reports of misuse of its data by suspending the account of Cambridge Analytica, a British firm hired by Trump's 2016 campaign.
New research says reducing carbon emissions sooner could prevent 153 million premature deaths globally
Theoretical physicist became an icon for Palestinians when he joined a boycott campaign against Israeli policy in 2013
Healthineers, one of Siemens' largest and most valuable divisions, supplies hospitals around the world with everything from X-ray and MRI machines to lab diagnostics gear and robotic arms used in the operating theatre.