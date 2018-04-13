Update: 18:19, 13 April 2018 Friday

Macron, Putin discuss Syria over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria in a phone conversation, the Elysee has said on Friday.

This comes a day after the French leader said there was "proof" chemical weapons were used by the Syrian regime, protected by Russia, in eastern Ghouta's Douma district.

The Damascus suburb of Douma was hit by a suspected chemical attack on April 7, which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to the White Helmets.

Macron reportedly told Putin that he "regretted the latest Russian veto in the Security Council, which prevented a united and firm response to set up an international mechanism to establish responsibilities, to prevent impunity and any recurrence from the Syrian regime."

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a UN Security Council draft text that would have established a new expert body to determine culpability for the suspected chemical attack in Syria.

The U.S. draft resolution had the overwhelming support of the council with 12 members of the 15-member council voting in favor, and only two -- Russia and Bolivia -- voting against. China abstained.

Tuesday's veto is Russia's twelfth of council resolutions seeking to hold the Bashar al-Assad regime accountable for rights violations. Six of those resolutions would have condemned the regime for chemical weapons attacks.

Macron stressed "his deep concern at the continued deterioration of the situation on the ground".

"He recalled the priorities of France [...}: fight terrorism and prevent any resurgence of Daesh in the region; alleviate the suffering of the civilian population through full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2401 and enhanced humanitarian action; initiate negotiations as soon as possible as part of a credible and inclusive political process," read the statement.

The Elysee added the French president "wished that consultation between France and Russia continue and intensify to bring peace and stability to Syria".