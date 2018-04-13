Macron, Putin discuss Syria over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria in a phone conversation, the Elysee has said on Friday.
This comes a day after the French leader said there was "proof" chemical weapons were used by the Syrian regime, protected by Russia, in eastern Ghouta's Douma district.
The Damascus suburb of Douma was hit by a suspected chemical attack on April 7, which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to the White Helmets.
Macron reportedly told Putin that he "regretted the latest Russian veto in the Security Council, which prevented a united and firm response to set up an international mechanism to establish responsibilities, to prevent impunity and any recurrence from the Syrian regime."
Russia on Tuesday vetoed a UN Security Council draft text that would have established a new expert body to determine culpability for the suspected chemical attack in Syria.
The U.S. draft resolution had the overwhelming support of the council with 12 members of the 15-member council voting in favor, and only two -- Russia and Bolivia -- voting against. China abstained.
Tuesday's veto is Russia's twelfth of council resolutions seeking to hold the Bashar al-Assad regime accountable for rights violations. Six of those resolutions would have condemned the regime for chemical weapons attacks.
Macron stressed "his deep concern at the continued deterioration of the situation on the ground".
"He recalled the priorities of France [...}: fight terrorism and prevent any resurgence of Daesh in the region; alleviate the suffering of the civilian population through full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2401 and enhanced humanitarian action; initiate negotiations as soon as possible as part of a credible and inclusive political process," read the statement.
The Elysee added the French president "wished that consultation between France and Russia continue and intensify to bring peace and stability to Syria".
Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says
A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson