11:28, 14 April 2018 Saturday
09:17, 14 April 2018 Saturday

Iran allows Russia to use airbase for refueling
Russian bombers allowed to use airbase in Hamedan state, claims director of Tasnim news agency's defense desk

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran has agreed to let Russian bombers use an airbase in Hamedan state for refueling, an editor at Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency claimed late Friday.

Hossein Dalirian, the director of Tasnim’s defense desk, wrote on his Twitter account that Iranian officials have agreed to let Russian long-range bombers use Iranian airspace and to land at Nojeh airbase in Hamedan state for refueling upon Moscow’s request.

Iran has yet to officially confirm the approval.

Dalirian also tweeted that Russia’s request was conveyed to the Iranian side during a secret meeting between a representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

On April 10, Putin’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, paid a surprise visit to the Iranian capital Tehran.

During his visit, Lavrentiev held a closed-door meeting with Shamkhani.



