Iran allows Russia to use airbase for refueling

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iran has agreed to let Russian bombers use an airbase in Hamedan state for refueling, an editor at Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency claimed late Friday.
Hossein Dalirian, the director of Tasnim’s defense desk, wrote on his Twitter account that Iranian officials have agreed to let Russian long-range bombers use Iranian airspace and to land at Nojeh airbase in Hamedan state for refueling upon Moscow’s request.
Iran has yet to officially confirm the approval.
Dalirian also tweeted that Russia’s request was conveyed to the Iranian side during a secret meeting between a representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
On April 10, Putin’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, paid a surprise visit to the Iranian capital Tehran.
During his visit, Lavrentiev held a closed-door meeting with Shamkhani.
White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says
A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says