US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
The U.S. has “a very high level of confidence” that the Syrian regime conducted a deadly chemical weapons attack last weekend on Douma district, the State Department said Friday.
"Syria is responsible. We are all in agreement," spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a press briefing, referring to various sources and reports from government agencies, including those of Britain and France.
However, Nauert said Washington is still working to identify the mix of chemicals used and a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will also launch an investigation and collect evidence in Douma.
"We believe we know who was responsible for this. We will still wait -- the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will still formulate its facts and its findings, but it does not determine the responsibility; they determine the substance," Nauert added.
Denying Moscow’s claim that the alleged gas attack was staged by the UK, she called the accusation "one of a long list of instances in which Russia takes information and they try to turn it upside down".
"We have seen a long history of the Russian government sow discord, whether it is in our own election process or other countries," she said.
"They try to change the story, but the facts are exactly what they are. Russia has changed its story once again because the facts have become too inconvenient for them."
Forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime struck targets in Eastern Ghouta's Douma district Saturday using a toxic gas which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets.
The Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta has been under siege for the last five years. Humanitarian access to the area, which is home to 400,000 people, has been completely cut off.
Over the past eight months, Assad regime forces have intensified their siege, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district and leaving thousands of civilians in need.
White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says
A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says