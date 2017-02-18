Press agenda on April 14

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 6th ordinary district congresses of Justice and Development (AK) Party in Fatih, Basaksehir and Avcilar districts.
ISTANBUL – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend the AK Party's 6th ordinary district congress in Esenler.
ANKARA - Desk to follow developments after the U.S., UK and France jointly launched strikes Friday night targeting the Assad regime's chemical weapons capabilities following suspected chemical attack on civilians in eastern Ghouta.
SYRIA
IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-ISIL terror groups in Afrin, Syria.
DAMASCUS - Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to begin probe into alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma.
