France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes

World Bulletin / News Desk
France, which joined the United States and Britain in carrying out "coordinated" military airstrikes in Syria targeting the Syrian regime's chemical weapons arsenal, said Saturday it was not seeking a “confrontation” in the region.
In a statement, President Emmanuel Macron said the attack had been limited so far to Syria’s suspected chemical weapons facilities.
"We cannot tolerate the recurring use of chemical weapons, which is an immediate danger for the Syrian people and our collective security," he said.
"On April 7, dozens of men, women and children were massacred in Douma, with the use of a chemical weapon in a total violation of international rules.
"The red line set by France in May 2017 has been crossed. So, I ordered the French armed forces to intervene tonight, as part of an international operation in coalition with the United States of America and the United Kingdom and directed against the clandestine chemical arsenal of the Syrian regime."
He said that the facts and the responsibility of the Syrian regime were beyond doubt.
Macron said a debate about France’s military involvement would take place in parliament.
Speaking at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the country had "acted in accordance with our words, in accordance with our responsibility and in coordination with our allies."
"The regime of Assad deliberately decided to break the taboo of the 20th century, which is the use of chemical weapons," Le Drian said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Florence Parly.
