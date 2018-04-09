Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:27, 14 April 2018 Saturday
Middle East
10:16, 14 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes
France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes

'We refuse any possibility of military escalation', says French Defense Minister Florence Parly

World Bulletin / News Desk

France, which joined the United States and Britain in carrying out "coordinated" military airstrikes in Syria targeting the Syrian regime's chemical weapons arsenal, said Saturday it was not seeking a “confrontation” in the region.

In a statement, President Emmanuel Macron said the attack had been limited so far to Syria’s suspected chemical weapons facilities.

"We cannot tolerate the recurring use of chemical weapons, which is an immediate danger for the Syrian people and our collective security," he said.

"On April 7, dozens of men, women and children were massacred in Douma, with the use of a chemical weapon in a total violation of international rules.

"The red line set by France in May 2017 has been crossed. So, I ordered the French armed forces to intervene tonight, as part of an international operation in coalition with the United States of America and the United Kingdom and directed against the clandestine chemical arsenal of the Syrian regime."

He said that the facts and the responsibility of the Syrian regime were beyond doubt.

Macron said a debate about France’s military involvement would take place in parliament.

Speaking at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the country had "acted in accordance with our words, in accordance with our responsibility and in coordination with our allies."

"The regime of Assad deliberately decided to break the taboo of the 20th century, which is the use of chemical weapons," Le Drian said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Florence Parly.



Related syria France US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing

Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says

News


US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

US: Syrian regime behind gas attack
US Syrian regime behind gas attack

US, France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets
US France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets

Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria
Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria

Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

UK to work with US, France on Douma response
UK to work with US France on Douma response

Eiffel Tower shuttered over strike
Eiffel Tower shuttered over strike

Turkey, France aim for €20B trade volume by 2019 end
Turkey France aim for 20B trade volume by 2019 end

EU court backs France ban of Uber service
EU court backs France ban of Uber service

French police clear eco-camp amid clashes
French police clear eco-camp amid clashes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 