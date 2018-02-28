10:25, 14 April 2018 Saturday

Turkish army, FSA secure entrances to Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which liberated Syria's Afrin from terrorists as part of Operation Olive Branch, have established control points with a view to protecting local civilians and preventing the return of terrorists to the region.

Some media reports have claimed that the Turkish military and the FSA have prevented civilians from returning to Afrin and that they were mistreating civilians and taking bribes from returning refugees.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said in a report released on Apr. 9 that civilians coming back to Afrin were being forced to pay large bribes.

Reports also claimed that returning civilians lacked access to food, clean water and medical supplies and that FSA fighters had looted homes and killed civilians.

Footage taken by Anadolu Agency at checkpoints set up in and around Afrin, however, plainly shows FSA fighters and Turkish soldiers freely allowing civilians to pass.

Every day, the Turkish army delivers 15,000 loaves of bread and clean water to Afrin’s civilian residents.