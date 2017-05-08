Worldbulletin News

11:27, 14 April 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 10:49, 14 April 2018 Saturday

3,623 PYD/PKK killed in first 3 months of 2018
3,623 PYD/PKK killed in first 3 months of 2018

Terrorists were hit hard by Turkish military in winter, spring

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 3,623 PYD/PKK terrorists in Turkey and abroad were neutralized in first three months of 2018 including senior figures of the terror group, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Between Jan. 1-March 31, 65 security personnel and 17 civilians were martyred in the terror group’s attacks.

In the same period, 2,113 terror suspects were arrested as part of operations against PKK in Turkish cities. 667 of them were remanded in custody.

So-called senior figures of the terror group were also neutralized in eastern and southeastern Turkey during the operations.

Medeni Sayilgan and Seyithan Sinet who were on the "red list”, Murat Ucer on the "blue list”, Cihan Kit on the "orange list”, Mehmet Reber Cetin, Masallah Malazgirt, Ismail Ozdemir and Haydar Gul from the "grey list” were neutralized.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

Turkish Armed Forces' operations against PKK camps in northern Iraq which was started on March 10 are also continuing despite difficulties on the field.

From March 10 to March 31, 68 terrorists were neutralized there and 67 shelters used by the terrorists were destroyed.

Operation Olive Branch, which was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK-ISIL terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria is also ongoing.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.

The PYD/YPG are Syrian branches of the terrorist PKK and the focus of Turkey's successful counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, near the border with Turkey.



Related Turkey PKK
