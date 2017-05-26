Over 180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of 183 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey, security sources said on Friday.
In eastern Van province, gendarme units held 17 undocumented migrants from Afghanistan, said a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.
The migrants were later referred to the district police.
According to northwestern Balikesir’s governor’s office, 25 Syrians who were trying to illegally cross into Greek Islands were held in Edremit district.
Meanwhile, coast guards held 38 Syrian nationals in a dinghy who were trying to get to Greece illegally off the coast of the Aegean province of Aydin’s Didim district.
In northwestern Edirne, border units and regional gendarme held 103 undocumented migrants, including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Algerian, and Syrian nationals, another source said.
The migrants were held in Bosnakoy village and the districts of Uzunkopru and Ipsala.
All the migrants held were sent to regional immigration departments.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag
107 mines, 781 improvised explosives have also been destroyed during Operation Olive Branch
More needs to be done for lasting peace in Syria, Binali Yildirim says
Erdogan highlights importance of not escalating tension in Syria further in talks over phone with UK’s May
Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
It would have been 'unthinkable to leave Syrian regime unanswered' after suspected chemical attack in Douma: Kalin
Former military chief Ismail Hakki Karadayi, his deputy Cevik Bir are also among convicts who receive life terms
Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Algerian nationals among those held across Turkey
Terrorists were hit hard by Turkish military in winter, spring
Turkish State Railways, German company sign contract worth around $420M for high-speed trains
Newly-established control points are aimed at protecting local civilians and thwarting terrorists
Binali Yildirim's remarks follow Twitter debate over potential US military action in Syria after chemical attack
Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States conveys good wishes to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as Azerbaijan’s president
Many Syrian refugees seeking to return to Turkey amid new barriers to family reunification for thousands
Terrorists neutralized in retaliation for harassment fire on a border post in Sanliurfa province, on the Syrian frontier
Turkish Premier Yildirim conveys condolences to Greek counterpart over death of pilot in jet fighter crash