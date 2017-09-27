Today in History April 14

|1471
|The Earl of Warwick, who fought on both sides in the War of the Roses, is killed at the Battle of Barnet with the defeat of the Lancastrians.
|1543
|Bartolome Ferrelo returns to Spain after discovering a large bay in the New World (San Francisco).
|1775
|The first abolitionist society in United States is organized in Philadelphia.
|1793
|A royalist rebellion in Santo Domingo is crushed by French republican troops.
|1828
|The first edition of Noah Webster's dictionary is published.
|1860
|The first Pony Express rider arrives in San Francisco with mail originating in St. Joseph, Missouri.
|1865
|President Abraham Lincoln is assassinated in Ford's Theater by John Wilkes Booth.
|1894
|Thomas Edison's kinetoscope is shown to the public for the first time.
|1900
|The World Exposition opens in Paris.
|1912
|The passenger liner Titanic--deemed unsinkable--strikes an iceberg on her maiden voyage and begins to sink. The ship will go under the next day with a loss of 1,500 lives.
|1931
|King Alfonso XIII of Spain is overthrown.
|1945
|American B-29 bombers damage the Imperial Palace during firebombing raid over Tokyo.
|1953
|The Viet Minh invade Laos with 40,00 troops in their war against French colonial forces.
|1959
|The Taft Memorial Bell Tower is dedicated in Washington, D.C.
|1961
|The first live broadcast is televised from the Soviet Union.
|1969
|The first major league baseball game in Montreal, Canada is played.
|1981
|America's first space shuttle, Columbia, returns to Earth.
