17:58, 14 April 2018 Saturday
History
Update: 13:15, 14 April 2018 Saturday

Today in History April 14
Today in History April 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1471   The Earl of Warwick, who fought on both sides in the War of the Roses, is killed at the Battle of Barnet with the defeat of the Lancastrians.
1543   Bartolome Ferrelo returns to Spain after discovering a large bay in the New World (San Francisco).
1775   The first abolitionist society in United States is organized in Philadelphia.
1793   A royalist rebellion in Santo Domingo is crushed by French republican troops.
1828   The first edition of Noah Webster's dictionary is published.
1860   The first Pony Express rider arrives in San Francisco with mail originating in St. Joseph, Missouri.
1865   President Abraham Lincoln is assassinated in Ford's Theater by John Wilkes Booth.
1894   Thomas Edison's kinetoscope is shown to the public for the first time.
1900   The World Exposition opens in Paris.
1912   The passenger liner Titanic--deemed unsinkable--strikes an iceberg on her maiden voyage and begins to sink. The ship will go under the next day with a loss of 1,500 lives.
1931   King Alfonso XIII of Spain is overthrown.
1945   American B-29 bombers damage the Imperial Palace during firebombing raid over Tokyo.
1953   The Viet Minh invade Laos with 40,00 troops in their war against French colonial forces.
1959   The Taft Memorial Bell Tower is dedicated in Washington, D.C.
1961   The first live broadcast is televised from the Soviet Union.
1969   The first major league baseball game in Montreal, Canada is played.
1981   America's first space shuttle, Columbia, returns to Earth.

 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

