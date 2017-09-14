Worldbulletin News

Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'
Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'

Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey condemned the installation of "Armenian Monument" in Geneva, Switzerland.

The representatives of the Armenian Diaspora have been trying to erect the monument since 2008 in order to commemorate the loss of Armenian lives during the First World War. But they also unilaterally blame Turkey for the incidents during the war.

Hami Aksoy, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, said the monument is said to be built as a work of art but the main purpose is to recognize the Armenian allegations on the incidents of 1915.

“There is no consensus on the incidents of 1915. The Swiss are expected to know this very well.

“It is claimed that the so-called monument represents collective memory of the Armenian group and people from Geneva. In that case, it is also necessary to commemorate Turkish diplomat Mehmet Savas Yerguz killed by Armenian terrorist organizations (ASALA) in 1981 in Geneva."

Armenian terrorist organizations killed 31 Turkish diplomats across the world between 1973 and 1986, according to a 2015 study.

Turkey's position on the events is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia in 1915 occurred after some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Ankara does not accept the alleged "genocide" but acknowledges there were casualties on both sides during World War I.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as “genocide” but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy for both sides.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to tackle the issue.



