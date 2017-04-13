Worldbulletin News

500 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Rescue operation conducted by Italian coast guards

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nearly 500 migrants were rescued during three operations in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, according to the Italian Coast Guard Command.

"About 500 migrants have been rescued in three operations coordinated by the Rome Coast Guard Operation Center in the Central Mediterranean Sea," the coast guard said in a statement.

The migrants were caught in three dinghies in an operation conducted in coordination with German nonprofit Sea Watch and EUnavfor Med -- the EU naval force in the Mediterranean, the statement added.



