17:58, 14 April 2018 Saturday
Europe
11:34, 14 April 2018 Saturday

EU stands by allies over Syria strikes
EU stands by allies over Syria strikes

The EU stood by the United States, France and Britain over their air strikes in Syria for alleged chemical attacks.

World Bulletin / News Desk

European Council President Donald Tusk said Saturday the European Union stood by the United States, France and Britain over their air strikes against the regime in Syria for alleged chemical attacks.

"Strikes by US, France and UK make it clear that Syrian regime together with Russia and Iran cannot continue this human tragedy, at least not without cost. The EU will stand with our allies on the side of justice," Tusk said in a Twitter message.



