Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

World Bulletin / News Desk
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg called Friday on the Pentagon chief to "protect us" from President Donald Trump by resisting orders to launch military actions or use nuclear weapons.
"The situation is closer to the possible use of nuclear weapons since any time I would say in 50 years," Ellsberg, a former military analyst and nuclear war planner turned world-famous whistleblower, said in a telephone interview.
He spoke shortly before the news broke on Saturday that the United States, Britain and France were carrying out a wave of punitive strikes against Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria over an alleged chemical weapons attack.
"It is a very dangerous time," Ellsberg said, pointing out that Trump's war of words with North Korea was the first time since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962 that a US president has threatened military action against another nuclear-armed state.
"The president I'm afraid has a very strong temptation to start a war as cover for his firing the special prosecutor," he said, referring to Robert Mueller, who is investigating links between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.
Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.