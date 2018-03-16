Update: 15:39, 14 April 2018 Saturday

Turkish, British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed the latest developments in Syria over the phone on Saturday.

According to presidential sources, Erdogan highlighted the importance of not escalating tension in Syria further during talks with May.

The phone talks came after the U.S., U.K., and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.

While May informed the Turkish side about the operation against the Assad regime, Erdogan said Turkey always condemns the use of chemical weapons, the source added.

Erdogan said the only way to end Syrian regime’s persecution through chemical and conventional weapons as well as to establish lasting peace in the country was via a political solution.

On April 7, the White Helmets, a civil defense agency, accused the Assad regime of an alleged chemical attack, which it said killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.