Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:57, 14 April 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 15:52, 14 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Suicide bombing kills 8 soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai
Suicide bombing kills 8 soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai

Army says a group of militants attacked a military camp in central Sinai

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least eight soldiers were killed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Saturday amid an ongoing security operation in the restive region, according to the Egyptian military.

A group of 14 militants armed with explosive vests, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) attacked a military camp in central Sinai at dawn on Saturday, military spokesman Col. Tamer Rifai said in a statement.

He said military forces engaged the attackers, killing the 14 militants.

According to the spokesman, eight soldiers were killed and 15 others injured when some of the attackers detonated their explosive vests.

Saturday’s attack came as Egyptian authorities extended a state of emergency for three months, which was first imposed in April of last year after a twin church bombing claimed by Daesh terrorist group that killed dozens.

The attack comes as security forces continued a major offensive against militants blamed for a string of attacks across the country.

On Saturday, the military said its forces killed 27 suspected militants as part of the security operation that began on Feb. 9.

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since 2013, when the army ousted Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt's first freely elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader -- in a military coup.



Related Egypt sinai
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing

Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.

News

Egypt forces kill 4 militants amid Sinai operation
Egypt forces kill 4 militants amid Sinai operation

Egypt opens Gaza border for two-day period
Egypt opens Gaza border for two-day period

Two Egyptian officers killed in Sinai operations
Two Egyptian officers killed in Sinai operations

 Egyptian troops killed amid Sinai operation
Egyptian troops killed amid Sinai operation

Egyptian army's Sinai operation enters second week
Egyptian army's Sinai operation enters second week

Roadside bomb kills police officer in Egypt's Sinai
Roadside bomb kills police officer in Egypt's Sinai

Former Egypt anti-graft czar referred to military court
Former Egypt anti-graft czar referred to military court

Ethiopia blames Egypt for failure of Nile dam talks
Ethiopia blames Egypt for failure of Nile dam talks

Russia resumes flights to Egypt
Russia resumes flights to Egypt

Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Greek Cypriot FM
Egypt s Sisi holds talks with Greek Cypriot FM

Egypt to open Gaza crossing for 3 days
Egypt to open Gaza crossing for 3 days

Egypt’s Sisi receives Abu Dhabi crown prince in Cairo
Egypt s Sisi receives Abu Dhabi crown prince in Cairo






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 