Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Incirlik air base in southern Turkey was not used in the U.S.-led airstrikes on Assad regime targets in Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday.
In a series of tweets after the U.S., U.K. and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in the country, Bozdag said: “Turkey was informed ahead of the attack.”
He called for a political solution in Syria, saying it was necessary to end “arm wrestling,” otherwise blood would be spilt again.
Turkey’s attitude on Syria is “clear”, he said.
“Turkey is against the Assad regime, use of chemical or conventional weapons, internal conflicts, killing of people or displacement of them as well as all terror organizations including Daesh, the PKK, KCK, PYD/YPG in Syria,” he added.
“Before the strikes, U.S. Secretary of Defense [James Mattis] and Turkish Chief of General Staff [Gen. Hulusi Akar] spoke following the order of our president and Mr. Trump,” he said.
The U.S., U.K. and France jointly launched strikes targeting the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons research center near Damascus, a chemical weapons warehouse and a command center linked to chemical weapons located west of Homs, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford said at a joint news conference with American Secretary of Defense James Mattis.
The White Helmets, a civil defense agency, blamed the Assad regime for an alleged chemical attack earlier this month, which it said killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.
Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag
107 mines, 781 improvised explosives have also been destroyed during Operation Olive Branch
More needs to be done for lasting peace in Syria, Binali Yildirim says
Erdogan highlights importance of not escalating tension in Syria further in talks over phone with UK’s May
Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
It would have been 'unthinkable to leave Syrian regime unanswered' after suspected chemical attack in Douma: Kalin
Former military chief Ismail Hakki Karadayi, his deputy Cevik Bir are also among convicts who receive life terms
Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Algerian nationals among those held across Turkey
Terrorists were hit hard by Turkish military in winter, spring
Turkish State Railways, German company sign contract worth around $420M for high-speed trains
Newly-established control points are aimed at protecting local civilians and thwarting terrorists
Binali Yildirim's remarks follow Twitter debate over potential US military action in Syria after chemical attack
Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States conveys good wishes to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as Azerbaijan’s president
Many Syrian refugees seeking to return to Turkey amid new barriers to family reunification for thousands
Terrorists neutralized in retaliation for harassment fire on a border post in Sanliurfa province, on the Syrian frontier
Turkish Premier Yildirim conveys condolences to Greek counterpart over death of pilot in jet fighter crash