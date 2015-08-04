Update: 17:25, 14 April 2018 Saturday

Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Incirlik air base in southern Turkey was not used in the U.S.-led airstrikes on Assad regime targets in Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday.

In a series of tweets after the U.S., U.K. and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in the country, Bozdag said: “Turkey was informed ahead of the attack.”

He called for a political solution in Syria, saying it was necessary to end “arm wrestling,” otherwise blood would be spilt again.

Turkey’s attitude on Syria is “clear”, he said.

“Turkey is against the Assad regime, use of chemical or conventional weapons, internal conflicts, killing of people or displacement of them as well as all terror organizations including Daesh, the PKK, KCK, PYD/YPG in Syria,” he added.

“Before the strikes, U.S. Secretary of Defense [James Mattis] and Turkish Chief of General Staff [Gen. Hulusi Akar] spoke following the order of our president and Mr. Trump,” he said.

The U.S., U.K. and France jointly launched strikes targeting the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons research center near Damascus, a chemical weapons warehouse and a command center linked to chemical weapons located west of Homs, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford said at a joint news conference with American Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The White Helmets, a civil defense agency, blamed the Assad regime for an alleged chemical attack earlier this month, which it said killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.