17:29, 14 April 2018 Saturday

Arab world reacts to US-led airstrikes in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Several Arab countries have voiced support for a U.S.-led airstrike against Syrian regime’s chemical sites on Saturday.

The U.S., France and Britain launched the strikes days after a suspected chemical attack killed dozens in Douma in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia said it “fully supports” the airstrikes which “came as a response to the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians, including women and children”.

“The use of such internationally prohibited weapons is a continuation of the horrid crimes the regime has been committing for years against the Syrian people,” an official source with the Foreign Ministry said, quoted by the official SPA news agency.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also supported the U.S.-led attacks against “specific military targets, used by the Syrian regime to launch attacks on innocent civilians."

In a statement, the ministry reiterated support for all international efforts aimed at reaching a political solution “that fulfills the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people and maintains the country’s territorial integrity”.

The Gulf state of Bahrain also said it fully supports the airstrikes against chemical and military sites in Syria.

In a statement, the Bahrain Foreign Ministry said the attacks were “necessary to protect civilians in all Syrian territory and prevent the use of banned weapons”.