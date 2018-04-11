Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

World Bulletin / News Desk
Acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan briefed Turkey’s Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin over the phone on Friday on the latest developments in Syria.
In a written statement, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Sullivan also discussed the strikes with Kuwaiti, Czech, and Iraqi foreign ministers on the same day.
The U.S., U.K., and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.
The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma earlier this month, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had spoken with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump over the issue ahead of the airstrikes.
