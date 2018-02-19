Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday spoke over the phone separately with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to presidential sources.
Erdogan discussed the U.S.-led airstrikes against Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria as well as bilateral and regional issues with the French and Russian leaders, said the sources on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Erdogan highlighted the importance of working together with France and Russia to resolve Syrian crisis and importance of not escalating tensions in Syria, the sources added.
The French president shared information with Erdogan about the latest U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria.
Erdogan underlined that Assad regime’s attacks with both chemical and conventional weapons should end. He stressed that the political solution is necessary to bring peace in the country.
In their phone conversation, Erdogan and Putin confirmed resolution to continue joint effort to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis, and agreed to stay in close contact on bilateral and regional issues.
Earlier, the Turkish president also spoke with British Premier Theresa May.
The U.S., U.K., and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.
The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.
