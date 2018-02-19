Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:02, 15 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
09:28, 15 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders

In separate phone talks, Turkish president discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria, bilateral and regional issues

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday spoke over the phone separately with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to presidential sources.

Erdogan discussed the U.S.-led airstrikes against Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria as well as bilateral and regional issues with the French and Russian leaders, said the sources on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of working together with France and Russia to resolve Syrian crisis and importance of not escalating tensions in Syria, the sources added.

The French president shared information with Erdogan about the latest U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria.

Erdogan underlined that Assad regime’s attacks with both chemical and conventional weapons should end. He stressed that the political solution is necessary to bring peace in the country.

In their phone conversation, Erdogan and Putin confirmed resolution to continue joint effort to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis, and agreed to stay in close contact on bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier, the Turkish president also spoke with British Premier Theresa May.

The U.S., U.K., and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.

The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.



Related putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan Emmanuel Macron
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Five soldiers also sustain injuries in clash with PKK terror group in Agri province
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin: Struggle between US, Russia in Syria 'must go beyond proxy wars and geopolitical muscling'
Turkey not making choice between Russia US Cavusoglu
Turkey not making choice between Russia, US: Cavusoglu

'Our goal is to bring political solution, peace in Syria,’ says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan discusses Syria with French Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders

In separate phone talks, Turkish president discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria, bilateral and regional issues
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes

Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag
Turkey neutralizes over 4 150 terrorists in Afrin
Turkey neutralizes over 4,150 terrorists in Afrin

107 mines, 781 improvised explosives have also been destroyed during Operation Olive Branch
Turkish premier calls Syria airstrikes positive step
Turkish premier calls Syria airstrikes ‘positive step’

More needs to be done for lasting peace in Syria, Binali Yildirim says
Turkish British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes
Turkish, British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes

Erdogan highlights importance of not escalating tension in Syria further in talks over phone with UK’s May
Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'
Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'

Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
Turkish presidential aide urges unity post Syria strike
Turkish presidential aide urges unity post Syria strike

It would have been 'unthinkable to leave Syrian regime unanswered' after suspected chemical attack in Douma: Kalin
Turkey 21 get life sentences over postmodern coup
Turkey: 21 get life sentences over ‘postmodern’ coup

Former military chief Ismail Hakki Karadayi, his deputy Cevik Bir are also among convicts who receive life terms
Over 180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Algerian nationals among those held across Turkey
3 623 PYD PKK killed in first 3 months of
3,623 PYD/PKK killed in first 3 months of 2018

Terrorists were hit hard by Turkish military in winter, spring
Turkey to get high-speed trains from Siemens
Turkey to get high-speed trains from Siemens

Turkish State Railways, German company sign contract worth around $420M for high-speed trains
Turkish army FSA secure entrances to Syria's Afrin
Turkish army, FSA secure entrances to Syria's Afrin

Newly-established control points are aimed at protecting local civilians and thwarting terrorists
Turkish PM urges US Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

Binali Yildirim's remarks follow Twitter debate over potential US military action in Syria after chemical attack

News

Macron, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Macron Putin discuss Syria over phone

Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Putin Netanyahu discuss Israeli airstrikes on Syria

Putin urges 'common sense' to prevail in spy row
Putin urges 'common sense' to prevail in spy row

Erdogan, Putin break ground for Akkuyu nuclear plant
Erdogan Putin break ground for Akkuyu nuclear plant

Putin in Turkey to launch nuclear project, discuss Syria
Putin in Turkey to launch nuclear project discuss Syria

Macron insists strikes won't block rail overhaul
Macron insists strikes won't block rail overhaul

French leader promises to support SDF in Syria
French leader promises to support SDF in Syria

France beats EU deficit, growth targets in win for Macron
France beats EU deficit growth targets in win for Macron

Dutch PM warns Macron, Merkel against dictating EU reforms
Dutch PM warns Macron Merkel against dictating EU reforms

Merkel, Macron and key eurozone reforms
Merkel Macron and key eurozone reforms

France's Macron talks about Iran deal with Netanyahu
France's Macron talks about Iran deal with Netanyahu

Turkish, British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes
Turkish British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria in phone call
Erdogan Trump discuss Syria in phone call

Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents
Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents

Turkish police forces marks 173rd anniversary
Turkish police forces marks 173rd anniversary

Turkish, Russian presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish Russian presidents discuss Syria over phone






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 