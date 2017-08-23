Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday backed the joint airstrikes carried out by the U.S., U.K. and France on Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack.
In a written statement, Netanyahu said the decision taken by the U.S. and backed by the U.K. and France shows that the commitment of these countries to combat chemical weapons is not limited to the declaration.
It should be clear to Assad that his reckless efforts to acquire and use weapons of mass destruction, his disregard for international law and his provision of a base for Iran and its proxies endanger Syria, said Netanyahu.
“Israel gave full support to President [Donald] Trump's decision to stand against the use and spread of chemical weapons one year ago,” he said, adding: “There is no change in Trump's determination and Israel's support in that issue.”
The U.S., U.K., and France jointly launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.
The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.
