Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:02, 15 April 2018 Sunday
Middle East
09:54, 15 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime
Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime

Decision taken by US and backed by UK, France shows ‘commitment’ of countries to combat chemical weapons, says Netanyahu

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday backed the joint airstrikes carried out by the U.S., U.K. and France on Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack.

In a written statement, Netanyahu said the decision taken by the U.S. and backed by the U.K. and France shows that the commitment of these countries to combat chemical weapons is not limited to the declaration.

It should be clear to Assad that his reckless efforts to acquire and use weapons of mass destruction, his disregard for international law and his provision of a base for Iran and its proxies endanger Syria, said Netanyahu.

“Israel gave full support to President [Donald] Trump's decision to stand against the use and spread of chemical weapons one year ago,” he said, adding: “There is no change in Trump's determination and Israel's support in that issue.”

The U.S., U.K., and France jointly launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.

The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.



Related syria Israel UK Benjamin Netanyahu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing

Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.

News

US, France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets
US France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets

UK to work with US, France on Douma response
UK to work with US France on Douma response

UK 'utterly condemns' use of chemical weapons
UK 'utterly condemns' use of chemical weapons

UK, France, Germany slam Syria chemical attack
UK France Germany slam Syria chemical attack

UK calls for probe into suspected Douma chemical attack
UK calls for probe into suspected Douma chemical attack

Britain inaugurates major naval facility in Bahrain
Britain inaugurates major naval facility in Bahrain

UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Arab world reacts to US-led airstrikes in Syria
Arab world reacts to US-led airstrikes in Syria

NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Turkey neutralizes over 4,150 terrorists in Afrin
Turkey neutralizes over 4 150 terrorists in Afrin

20th convoy from Syria's Douma arrives in Al-Bab
20th convoy from Syria's Douma arrives in Al-Bab

Israel cancels UN deal on African migrants
Israel cancels UN deal on African migrants

Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to hospital
Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to hospital

Israeli police grill Netanyahu over telecom corruption
Israeli police grill Netanyahu over telecom corruption

Israel PM eyes Mumbai flights after Saudi opens airspace
Israel PM eyes Mumbai flights after Saudi opens airspace

Netanyahu to invite Trump about attending embassy opening
Netanyahu to invite Trump about attending embassy opening

Netanyahu 'needs to have an enemy' says Israeli journalist
Netanyahu 'needs to have an enemy' says Israeli journalist

'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Uganda studies Israeli request to take in 500 refugees
Uganda studies Israeli request to take in 500 refugees

Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Israel warns Iran not to test its determination
Israel warns Iran not to test its determination

Eight Gazans injured by Israeli gunfire
Eight Gazans injured by Israeli gunfire

2 Gazans harmed by Israeli gunfire
2 Gazans harmed by Israeli gunfire






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 