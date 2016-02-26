Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:02, 15 April 2018 Sunday
World
09:56, 15 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN Security Council on Saturday rejected Russian resolution condemning joint airstrikes by the U.S., France and the U.K. on Syria.

The Security Council convened an emergency meeting at the request of Russia, which condemned US-led airstrikes on Syria overnight.

The resolution was rejected as it failed to get 9 votes in favor from 15-member council.

China and Bolivia voted in favor of the resolution, while the U.S., U.K., France, Sweden, Poland, Ivory Coast, Kuwait and the Netherlands opposed it.

Peru, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea abstained.

The U.S., U.K., and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.

The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.

Addressing the Security Council, Nikki Haley, the U.S ambassador to the UN, said Russia used veto to “kill” the Joint Investigative Mechanism, the tool to figure out who used chemical weapons.

"Russia’s veto was the green light for the Assad regime to use these most barbaric weapons against the Syrian people, in complete violation of international law," she said.

"I spoke to the President [Donald Trump] this morning and he said if the Syrian regime uses this poison gas again, the United States is locked and loaded. When our President draws a red line, our President enforces the red line." she said.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's ambassador to the UN, condemned the airstrikes as “hooliganism in international relations.”

“Russia condemns attack against Syria. The U.S. actions in Syria make the present destructive situation even worse,” Nebenzia added.



Related syria russia UNSC
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing

Secretary of state nominee known for his hawkish foreign policy, anti-Muslim remarks
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.

News

Russia slams joint airstrikes in Syria
Russia slams joint airstrikes in Syria

Iran allows Russia to use airbase for refueling
Iran allows Russia to use airbase for refueling

Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia
Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia

Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria
Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria

Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

Russia asks US to solve problems at 'negotiating table'
Russia asks US to solve problems at 'negotiating table'

Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime
Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime

Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Arab world reacts to US-led airstrikes in Syria
Arab world reacts to US-led airstrikes in Syria

NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Turkey neutralizes over 4,150 terrorists in Afrin
Turkey neutralizes over 4 150 terrorists in Afrin

20th convoy from Syria's Douma arrives in Al-Bab
20th convoy from Syria's Douma arrives in Al-Bab

Russia nixes US-draft Security Council Syria resolution
Russia nixes US-draft Security Council Syria resolution

Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Gaza
UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Gaza

Turkey welcomes UNSC decision for cease-fire in Syria
Turkey welcomes UNSC decision for cease-fire in Syria

UNSC postpones vote on ceasefire proposal in Syria
UNSC postpones vote on ceasefire proposal in Syria

E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 