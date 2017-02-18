Press agenda on April 15

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend sixth ordinary district congresses of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Maltepe, Beykoz and Uskudar districts.
ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK Party's 6th ordinary district congress in Tuzla district.
SYRIA
IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to follow Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has drawn attention to an already existing NATO presence in Turkey and called on all allies to provide more support to the country.
SAUDI ARABIA
DHARAN - Desk to follow 29th Arab League Summit.
MONTENEGRO
PODGORICA - First round of presidential elections to be held.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday April 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday April 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 12, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Sunday, April 8, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Saturday, April 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday, April 6, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulleitn’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Sunday, April 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Saturday, March 31, 2018