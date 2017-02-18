10:07, 15 April 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on April 15

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend sixth ordinary district congresses of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Maltepe, Beykoz and Uskudar districts.

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK Party's 6th ordinary district congress in Tuzla district.

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to follow Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has drawn attention to an already existing NATO presence in Turkey and called on all allies to provide more support to the country.

SAUDI ARABIA

DHARAN - Desk to follow 29th Arab League Summit.

MONTENEGRO

PODGORICA - First round of presidential elections to be held.