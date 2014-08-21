Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish soldier was killed and five others were injured on Saturday in a clash with PKK terrorists in eastern Agri province, a security source said.
The clash took place in the rural areas of Dogubayazit district, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
The source said six soldiers were injured during the clash and were rushed to hospital. Later, one soldier succumbed to his wounds, while one of the injured was airlifted to another hospital in Van province.
Also, one PKK terrorist was killed in the clash, the source said, adding several injured terrorists fled the area.
The security forces launched an operation to nab the terrorists at large.
The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.
Turkish president vows to bring back FETO leader from Pennsylvania as well
Turkish military says airstrikes have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region in northern Iraq
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg speaks to Anadolu Agency before his official visit to Turkey
Five soldiers also sustain injuries in clash with PKK terror group in Agri province
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin: Struggle between US, Russia in Syria 'must go beyond proxy wars and geopolitical muscling'
'Our goal is to bring political solution, peace in Syria,’ says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
In separate phone talks, Turkish president discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria, bilateral and regional issues
Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag
107 mines, 781 improvised explosives have also been destroyed during Operation Olive Branch
More needs to be done for lasting peace in Syria, Binali Yildirim says
Erdogan highlights importance of not escalating tension in Syria further in talks over phone with UK’s May
Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
It would have been 'unthinkable to leave Syrian regime unanswered' after suspected chemical attack in Douma: Kalin
Former military chief Ismail Hakki Karadayi, his deputy Cevik Bir are also among convicts who receive life terms
Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Algerian nationals among those held across Turkey