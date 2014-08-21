10:43, 15 April 2018 Sunday

Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish soldier was killed and five others were injured on Saturday in a clash with PKK terrorists in eastern Agri province, a security source said.

The clash took place in the rural areas of Dogubayazit district, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The source said six soldiers were injured during the clash and were rushed to hospital. Later, one soldier succumbed to his wounds, while one of the injured was airlifted to another hospital in Van province.

Also, one PKK terrorist was killed in the clash, the source said, adding several injured terrorists fled the area.

The security forces launched an operation to nab the terrorists at large.

The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.