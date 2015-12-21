270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 270 undocumented migrants were held in Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.
Izmir coastal guards have rounded up 216 Syrians and two Eritreans when they were attempting to cross into Greece via two rubber boats, said a security source on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.
Blanket and food were provided to the migrants after they were taken out of the boat.
Separately, gendarmeries detained 52 undocumented migrants from Pakistan at Babaeski, Pinarhisar and Demirkoy districts of northwestern Kirklareli province, another source said.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Turkish president vows to bring back FETO leader from Pennsylvania as well
Turkish military says airstrikes have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region in northern Iraq
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg speaks to Anadolu Agency before his official visit to Turkey
Five soldiers also sustain injuries in clash with PKK terror group in Agri province
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin: Struggle between US, Russia in Syria 'must go beyond proxy wars and geopolitical muscling'
'Our goal is to bring political solution, peace in Syria,’ says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
In separate phone talks, Turkish president discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria, bilateral and regional issues
Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag
107 mines, 781 improvised explosives have also been destroyed during Operation Olive Branch
More needs to be done for lasting peace in Syria, Binali Yildirim says
Erdogan highlights importance of not escalating tension in Syria further in talks over phone with UK’s May
Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
It would have been 'unthinkable to leave Syrian regime unanswered' after suspected chemical attack in Douma: Kalin
Former military chief Ismail Hakki Karadayi, his deputy Cevik Bir are also among convicts who receive life terms
Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Algerian nationals among those held across Turkey