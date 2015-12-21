11:32, 15 April 2018 Sunday

270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 270 undocumented migrants were held in Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

Izmir coastal guards have rounded up 216 Syrians and two Eritreans when they were attempting to cross into Greece via two rubber boats, said a security source on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Blanket and food were provided to the migrants after they were taken out of the boat.

Separately, gendarmeries detained 52 undocumented migrants from Pakistan at Babaeski, Pinarhisar and Demirkoy districts of northwestern Kirklareli province, another source said.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.