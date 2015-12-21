Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:51, 15 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
11:32, 15 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Pakistanis and Eritreans

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 270 undocumented migrants were held in Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

Izmir coastal guards have rounded up 216 Syrians and two Eritreans when they were attempting to cross into Greece via two rubber boats, said a security source on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Blanket and food were provided to the migrants after they were taken out of the boat.

Separately, gendarmeries detained 52 undocumented migrants from Pakistan at Babaeski, Pinarhisar and Demirkoy districts of northwestern Kirklareli province, another source said.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad
Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

Turkish president vows to bring back FETO leader from Pennsylvania as well
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq

Turkish military says airstrikes have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region in northern Iraq
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg speaks to Anadolu Agency before his official visit to Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Pakistanis and Eritreans
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Five soldiers also sustain injuries in clash with PKK terror group in Agri province
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin: Struggle between US, Russia in Syria 'must go beyond proxy wars and geopolitical muscling'
Turkey not making choice between Russia US Cavusoglu
Turkey not making choice between Russia, US: Cavusoglu

'Our goal is to bring political solution, peace in Syria,’ says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan discusses Syria with French Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders

In separate phone talks, Turkish president discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria, bilateral and regional issues
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes

Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag
Turkey neutralizes over 4 150 terrorists in Afrin
Turkey neutralizes over 4,150 terrorists in Afrin

107 mines, 781 improvised explosives have also been destroyed during Operation Olive Branch
Turkish premier calls Syria airstrikes positive step
Turkish premier calls Syria airstrikes ‘positive step’

More needs to be done for lasting peace in Syria, Binali Yildirim says
Turkish British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes
Turkish, British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes

Erdogan highlights importance of not escalating tension in Syria further in talks over phone with UK’s May
Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'
Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'

Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
Turkish presidential aide urges unity post Syria strike
Turkish presidential aide urges unity post Syria strike

It would have been 'unthinkable to leave Syrian regime unanswered' after suspected chemical attack in Douma: Kalin
Turkey 21 get life sentences over postmodern coup
Turkey: 21 get life sentences over ‘postmodern’ coup

Former military chief Ismail Hakki Karadayi, his deputy Cevik Bir are also among convicts who receive life terms
Over 180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Algerian nationals among those held across Turkey

News

500 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
500 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Over 4,000 migrants held in 3 months off Turkish coasts
Over 4 000 migrants held in 3 months off Turkish

660 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
660 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Over 590 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 590 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Over 200 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Italy seizes migrant rescue ship
Italy seizes migrant rescue ship

NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey

Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria

Turkey not making choice between Russia, US: Cavusoglu
Turkey not making choice between Russia US Cavusoglu

Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes

Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'
Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 