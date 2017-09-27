Worldbulletin News

16:52, 15 April 2018 Sunday
Today in History April 15
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1755   English lexicographer Dr. Samuel Johnson publishes his Dictionary of the English Language.
1784   The first balloon is flown in Ireland.
1813   U.S. troops under James Wilkinson lay siege to the Spanish-held city of Mobile in future state of Alabama.
1858   At the Battle of Azimghur, the Mexicans defeat Spanish loyalists.
1871   'Wild Bill' Hickok becomes the marshal of Abilene, Kansas.
1861   President Lincoln mobilizes Federal army.
1865   Abraham Lincoln dies from John Wilkes Booth's assassination bullet.
1912   With her band playing on the deck, the ocean liner Titanic sinks at 2:27 a.m. in the North Atlantic.
1917   British forces defeat the Germans at the Battle of Arras.
1923   Insulin becomes generally available for people suffering with diabetes.
1923   The first sound films shown to a paying audience are exhibited at the Rialto Theater in New York City.
1940   French and British troops land at Narvik, Norway.
1945   President Franklin D. Roosevelt is buried on the grounds of his Hyde Park home.
1948   Arab forces are defeated in battle with Israeli forces.
1952   President Harry Truman signs the official Japanese peace treaty.
1955   Ray Kroc starts the McDonald's chain of fast food restaurants.
1959   Cuban leader Fidel Castro begins a U.S. goodwill tour.
1960   The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organizes at Shaw University.
1971   North Vietnamese troops ambush a company of Delta Raiders from the 101st Airborne Division near Fire Support Base Bastogne in Vietnam. The American troops are on a rescue mission.
1986   U.S. warplanes attack Libya.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

