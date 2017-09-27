Today in History April 15

|1755
|English lexicographer Dr. Samuel Johnson publishes his Dictionary of the English Language.
|1784
|The first balloon is flown in Ireland.
|1813
|U.S. troops under James Wilkinson lay siege to the Spanish-held city of Mobile in future state of Alabama.
|1858
|At the Battle of Azimghur, the Mexicans defeat Spanish loyalists.
|1871
|'Wild Bill' Hickok becomes the marshal of Abilene, Kansas.
|1861
|President Lincoln mobilizes Federal army.
|1865
|Abraham Lincoln dies from John Wilkes Booth's assassination bullet.
|1912
|With her band playing on the deck, the ocean liner Titanic sinks at 2:27 a.m. in the North Atlantic.
|1917
|British forces defeat the Germans at the Battle of Arras.
|1923
|Insulin becomes generally available for people suffering with diabetes.
|1923
|The first sound films shown to a paying audience are exhibited at the Rialto Theater in New York City.
|1940
|French and British troops land at Narvik, Norway.
|1945
|President Franklin D. Roosevelt is buried on the grounds of his Hyde Park home.
|1948
|Arab forces are defeated in battle with Israeli forces.
|1952
|President Harry Truman signs the official Japanese peace treaty.
|1955
|Ray Kroc starts the McDonald's chain of fast food restaurants.
|1959
|Cuban leader Fidel Castro begins a U.S. goodwill tour.
|1960
|The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organizes at Shaw University.
|1971
|North Vietnamese troops ambush a company of Delta Raiders from the 101st Airborne Division near Fire Support Base Bastogne in Vietnam. The American troops are on a rescue mission.
|1986
|U.S. warplanes attack Libya.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
