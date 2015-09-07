Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:51, 15 April 2018 Sunday
Palestine
Update: 12:31, 15 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel's army said Sunday it had destroyed a Hamas tunnel crossing from the Gaza Strip into its territory after more than two weeks of tension along the border of the Palestinian enclave.

The tunnel crossed into Israeli territory by several metres (yards) but did not yet have an exit point, military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists.

It connected to several others within the Gaza Strip and could have been used for attacks,

Israel destroyed the tunnel -- which it said connected to several others within Gaza and could have been used for attacks -- by filling it with material to make it inoperative.

"We filled the tunnel with material that renders it useless for a very long period of time," Conricus said. Explosives were not used.

"According to our early assessments, this tunnel reaches kilometres, several kilometres, into the Gaza Strip."

The tunnel came from the area of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip and was being dug in the direction of the Nahal Oz community in Israel, he said.

It was the fifth Gazan tunnel destroyed by Israel in recent months, Conricus said. Israel destroyed it over the course of the weekend.

The operation comes after protests along the Gaza border since March 30 that have led to clashes in which Israeli forces have killed 34 Palestinians and wounded hundreds of others.

Israel alleges Hamas is seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out violence and said the tunnel destroyed could have been used for that purpose, saying it comes from near an area where demonstrators have gathered.

Israel has faced criticism over its use of live fire along the Gaza border since March 30, while the European Union and UN chief Antonio Guterres have called for an independent investigation.

The military says its soldiers act to stop attacks, damage to the fence and infiltration bids, and says there have been attempts at all three.

Conricus said Israel had been monitoring the construction of the tunnel for some time.

He said Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, began building it after the 2014 war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, including Hamas.

Israel has fought three wars with the Islamist movement Hamas since 2008, and the group has used tunnels to carry out attacks in the past.

Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade for more than a decade, while its border with Egypt has also remained largely closed in recent years.

Israel has also been building an underground wall around the Gaza Strip to stop tunnel infiltrations.



Related Gaza tunnels Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis

The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House

News

Israeli forces arrest Hamas leader in West Bank
Israeli forces arrest Hamas leader in West Bank

Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime
Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime

'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Uganda studies Israeli request to take in 500 refugees
Uganda studies Israeli request to take in 500 refugees

Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Israel warns Iran not to test its determination
Israel warns Iran not to test its determination

Egypt destroys 2 Gaza border tunnel
Egypt destroys 2 Gaza border tunnel

4 Palestinians found in collapsed Gaza tunnel
4 Palestinians found in collapsed Gaza tunnel

Palestinians trapped in collapsed Gaza tunnel
Palestinians trapped in collapsed Gaza tunnel

Egypt flooding Gaza tunnels at Israel's request
Egypt flooding Gaza tunnels at Israel's request

Egyptian army contaminates Palestinian soil
Egyptian army contaminates Palestinian soil

Egyptian army begins flooding Gaza tunnels
Egyptian army begins flooding Gaza tunnels






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 