Israeli forces arrest Hamas leader in West Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli forces detained a Hamas leader in the West Bank town of Al-Bireh on Sunday, according to local residents.
Israeli soldiers raided and searched the house of Jamal al-Taweel in Umm al-Sharayit neighborhood before taking him into custody, the residents said.
The Israeli army has yet to confirm the arrest.
Al-Taweel was elected as a mayor of Al-Bireh in 2006.
On an almost daily basis, Israeli forces carry out night-time raids in the occupied West Bank that allegedly target "wanted" Palestinians.
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli jails, according to a January report released by Palestinian prisoner rights groups.
