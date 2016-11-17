Update: 13:16, 15 April 2018 Sunday

Israeli forces arrest Hamas leader in West Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces detained a Hamas leader in the West Bank town of Al-Bireh on Sunday, according to local residents.

Israeli soldiers raided and searched the house of Jamal al-Taweel in Umm al-Sharayit neighborhood before taking him into custody, the residents said.

The Israeli army has yet to confirm the arrest.

Al-Taweel was elected as a mayor of Al-Bireh in 2006.

On an almost daily basis, Israeli forces carry out night-time raids in the occupied West Bank that allegedly target "wanted" Palestinians.

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli jails, according to a January report released by Palestinian prisoner rights groups.