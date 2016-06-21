Worldbulletin News

New push for referendum on final Brexit deal
The campaign was to launch in London with speakers from the governing Conservative Party, as well as the opposition Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green parties, and "Star Trek" actor Patrick Stewart.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A new cross-party campaign for a referendum on Britain's EU departure deal was to launch on Sunday, insisting the British public should be given a say.

Calling itself the People's Vote campaign, the push wants a referendum so that the public can decide whether they think the final Brexit agreement will leave Britain better or worse off.

It is run by Open Britain, which grew out of the official Remain campaign of the 2016 referendum. It includes seven other anti-Brexit groups who operate out of the same London office, plus Wales for Europe.

"Whether you think the government will negotiate a good deal or bad deal, Brexit is definitely a big deal," said Open Britain executive director James McGrory.

"Brexit is not inevitable. What the government comes back with, not what was promised in the referendum, will be the real deal. It should not be a done deal.

"Brexit will affect everybody in the country, which is why it should not be left to 650 politicians to decide our future but 65 million people."



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

Europe News
The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
Rejecting Moscow's claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House

