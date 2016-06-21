Update: 13:44, 15 April 2018 Sunday

New push for referendum on final Brexit deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

A new cross-party campaign for a referendum on Britain's EU departure deal was to launch on Sunday, insisting the British public should be given a say.

Calling itself the People's Vote campaign, the push wants a referendum so that the public can decide whether they think the final Brexit agreement will leave Britain better or worse off.

It is run by Open Britain, which grew out of the official Remain campaign of the 2016 referendum. It includes seven other anti-Brexit groups who operate out of the same London office, plus Wales for Europe.

"Whether you think the government will negotiate a good deal or bad deal, Brexit is definitely a big deal," said Open Britain executive director James McGrory.

"Brexit is not inevitable. What the government comes back with, not what was promised in the referendum, will be the real deal. It should not be a done deal.

"Brexit will affect everybody in the country, which is why it should not be left to 650 politicians to decide our future but 65 million people."