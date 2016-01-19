Update: 15:11, 15 April 2018 Sunday

Afghanistan nabs 2 Pakistani guards post border clash

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two Pakistani border guards were arrested and a civilian was killed during border clashes along Afghanistan's Khost province on Sunday, according to a senior police official and local media.

Khost province lies next to the restive tribal belt in Pakistan.

Col. Abdul Hanan, interim chief of the Afghan National Police, told Anadolu Agency clashes broke out in the morning when Pakistani border forces allegedly opened fire at villages in Zazi Maiden district along the Durand Line.

He confirmed that a civilian was killed and two Pakistani guards were arrested.

He added that local villagers and the Afghan Border Police retaliated with gunfire.

Clashes are still underway, Col. Hanan said.

According to Azadi Radio, Pakistani forces are shelling Afghan border posts in Zazi Maiden. It added that hundreds of mortars had been fired by Pakistani forces on another Afghan province of Kunar since early April.

Afghanistan and Pakistan share a 2,430-kilometer (1,510-mile) long disputed border region called the Durand Line, named after the British colonial officer Sir Mortimer Durand who drew it between the then British India and Afghanistan in 1896.