Afghanistan nabs 2 Pakistani guards post border clash

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two Pakistani border guards were arrested and a civilian was killed during border clashes along Afghanistan's Khost province on Sunday, according to a senior police official and local media.
Khost province lies next to the restive tribal belt in Pakistan.
Col. Abdul Hanan, interim chief of the Afghan National Police, told Anadolu Agency clashes broke out in the morning when Pakistani border forces allegedly opened fire at villages in Zazi Maiden district along the Durand Line.
He confirmed that a civilian was killed and two Pakistani guards were arrested.
He added that local villagers and the Afghan Border Police retaliated with gunfire.
Clashes are still underway, Col. Hanan said.
According to Azadi Radio, Pakistani forces are shelling Afghan border posts in Zazi Maiden. It added that hundreds of mortars had been fired by Pakistani forces on another Afghan province of Kunar since early April.
Afghanistan and Pakistan share a 2,430-kilometer (1,510-mile) long disputed border region called the Durand Line, named after the British colonial officer Sir Mortimer Durand who drew it between the then British India and Afghanistan in 1896.
The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House