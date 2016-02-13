Update: 15:23, 15 April 2018 Sunday

Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

A senior PKK terrorist was killed during airstrikes carried out by the Turkish military in northern Iraq on March 21, according to the army on Sunday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes in Hakurk-Kani Rash region had killed the terrorist, Birdal Burhanli codenamed Agiri Mazlum Pirdogan, who was listed in the wanted red list.

The statement added Pirdogan was in the red category of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s list of wanted terrorists; the list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.