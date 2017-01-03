Netanyahu warns over Iran after Syria strikes

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday over Iran's presence in Syria after Western strikes in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons and a recent attack attributed to Israel.
The premier said he spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday night following the joint strikes by the United States, France and Britain in neighbouring Syria.
The narrowly targeted pre-dawn military operation on Saturday took aim at three alleged chemical weapons facilities. Netanyahu had previously expressed his "total support" for the strikes.
"The important international message that came from the attack was zero tolerance for the use of non-conventional weapons," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting, describing his discussion with May.
"I added that this policy needs to also be expressed in preventing terrorist states and groups from having nuclear abilities."
Netanyahu also again warned over Iran's presence in Syria after previously pledging not to allow the country to entrench itself militarily next door.
On April 9, seven Iranian personnel were among 14 people killed in an early-morning strike on the T-4 airbase in Syria, with regime allies Iran and Russia blaming Israel for the attack.
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.
Netanyahu said he told May that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "must understand that when he allows Iran and its proxies to establish a military presence in his country, he endangers Syria as well as the stability of the region".
Also on Sunday, two Israeli ministers said their country would continue to act to prevent Iran from establishing itself militarily in Syria.
Israel has sought to avoid direct involvement in Syria's civil war, but acknowledges carrying out dozens of air strikes there to stop what it says are advanced arms deliveries to Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, another of its enemies.
Hezbollah, like Iran and Russia, is backing Assad in the war.
The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House