Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:51, 15 April 2018 Sunday
Middle East
Update: 15:38, 15 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Netanyahu warns over Iran after Syria strikes
Netanyahu warns over Iran after Syria strikes

Netanyahu also called on Western powers to take the same approach toward preventing "terrorist states" from acquiring nuclear weapons, referring to Israel's main enemy Iran.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday over Iran's presence in Syria after Western strikes in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons and a recent attack attributed to Israel.

The premier said he spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday night following the joint strikes by the United States, France and Britain in neighbouring Syria.

The narrowly targeted pre-dawn military operation on Saturday took aim at three alleged chemical weapons facilities. Netanyahu had previously expressed his "total support" for the strikes.

"The important international message that came from the attack was zero tolerance for the use of non-conventional weapons," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting, describing his discussion with May.

"I added that this policy needs to also be expressed in preventing terrorist states and groups from having nuclear abilities."

Netanyahu also again warned over Iran's presence in Syria after previously pledging not to allow the country to entrench itself militarily next door.

On April 9, seven Iranian personnel were among 14 people killed in an early-morning strike on the T-4 airbase in Syria, with regime allies Iran and Russia blaming Israel for the attack.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

Netanyahu said he told May that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "must understand that when he allows Iran and its proxies to establish a military presence in his country, he endangers Syria as well as the stability of the region".

Also on Sunday, two Israeli ministers said their country would continue to act to prevent Iran from establishing itself militarily in Syria.

Israel has sought to avoid direct involvement in Syria's civil war, but acknowledges carrying out dozens of air strikes there to stop what it says are advanced arms deliveries to Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, another of its enemies.

Hezbollah, like Iran and Russia, is backing Assad in the war.



Related iran Israel netanyahu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis

The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis

'The president has not made that decision,' says Defense Secretary James Mattis, amid mixed signals from White House

News

Iran allows Russia to use airbase for refueling
Iran allows Russia to use airbase for refueling

Is everything really ‘under control’ in Iran?
Is everything really under control in Iran

EU Council extends sanctions on Iran by one year
EU Council extends sanctions on Iran by one year

Israel warns Iran not to test its determination
Israel warns Iran not to test its determination

Three Iranians killed in Syrian airbase Israeli airstrike
Three Iranians killed in Syrian airbase Israeli airstrike

Rouhani says US 'will regret it' if it violates nuke deal
Rouhani says US 'will regret it' if it violates nuke

Israel's Netanyahu corruption scandal
Israel's Netanyahu corruption scandal

Israeli PM in eye of storm amid fraud allegations
Israeli PM in eye of storm amid fraud allegations






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 